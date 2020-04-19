Ex-SC economist seeks 'compassionate release' from prison

The coronavirus pandemic has federal prisoners across the nation pleading to be set free, citing fears of exposure to the contagious 21st century superbug.

Former Charleston Southern University business professor Al Parish is among the inmates seeking an early out under a "compassionate release" waiver.

The PhD.-trained economist is once again representing himself, as he has in his previous and unsuccessful attempts to reduce his lengthy 24⅓-year sentence from the inside.

This time, Parish is pinning his legal hopes on a 2018 federal law coupled with an assortment of chronic ailments that elevate his chances of contracting the potentially fatal virus, including heart trouble, diabetes, obesity, respiratory issues and kidney disease.

He also pointed out that Butner Federal Correctional Institution near Raleigh, his home for nearly a dozen years, had reported more COVID-19 cases than any other installation within the Bureau of Prisons system as of earlier this month. At least four Butner inmates, all with long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, have died from the virus this month, according to statements posted on the agency's website.

Parish described his potential exposure as an imminent threat in his nine-page request to be set free. His hand-written pleading reached U.S. District Court in Charleston on April 10.

"His continued incarceration is literally putting his life at significant risk," he wrote, referring to himself.

Parish was a well-known local economic commentator who was charged 13 years ago this month for engineering a $66 million investment scheme that would claim nearly 600 victims. The self-proclaimed "Economan" pleaded guilty later to two counts of mail fraud.

At 62, he's nearly halfway through his 292-month stint at the low-security Butner, where a more infamous swindler named Bernie Madoff is pursuing his own compassionate release case.

Parish's latest push to cut his prison term short precedes the pandemic crisis. According to his court filing, the process began in September when he submitted the paperwork with Butner's warden. Parish asked to be released under a 2018 sentencing reform law called the First Steps Act.

The warden didn't respond within the required 30 days. So Parish took his case to federal court this month, less than two weeks after U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr issued a public safety memorandum to the Bureau of Prisons.

"I am hereby directing you to prioritize the use of your various statutory authorities to grant home confinement for inmates seeking transfer in connection with the ongoing pandemic," Barr wrote.

Parish is confident that he checks all the boxes for early release under the First Steps Act, saying the "'extraordinary and compelling' reasons are clear."

Besides his medical woes — he uses a walker — he noted that he's older than 60, is a non-violent first-time offender, is a model prisoner and is unlikely to wind up behind bars again.

Parish also said he has a plan to live with his wife and family in North Carolina if he's let out early, adding that he "may even try to teach online" if his health allows it.

The recent rise of COVID-19 adds a heightened sense of urgency, according to his description of his life inside Butner.

For instance, Parish said he and other inmates are assigned in pairs to 7-by-9-foot "cubes" with no doors, and that his dormitory "is literally over-flowing, with all cubes filled plus additional bunk beds in the open in the TV room."

"It is physically impossible to practice social distancing while incarcerated," he said.

The U.S. government has until later this week to respond to his request, according to an order issued by Judge Richard Gergel.

The decision could be interesting. Gergel has denied Parish's previous jailhouse legal efforts to check out of Butner early. But the judge also has stated publicly that he's no fan of the strict, uniform federal sentencing guidelines he's required to follow. At a 2016 hearing, he called them “too high” and “overdone.”