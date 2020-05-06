Ex-CSU economist seeking shortened prison term says he's tested positive for coronavirus

A former Charleston Southern University business professor seeking to be released early from prison because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic has tested positive for the virus, according to a legal filing.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel on April 27 denied Al Parish's original request to be set free.
Parish, who orchestrated a far-reaching financial fraud that duped investors out of $66 million, is now asking for reconsideration based on his new diagnosis. He tested positive for the coronavirus on April 30, according to court documents.
"Having now developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19, Parish can only wait in anxious anticipation for what may come next," his attorney, Cameron Jane Blazer, wrote. "Of course, his hope and the hope of his family is that he will avoid the worst the illness has to offer."
Parish, who has served nearly half of his 24⅓-year sentence on fraud charges, is among a flood of federal inmates who have sought "compassionate release" waivers since COVID-19 began to spread within the federal Bureau of Prisons system.
Parish based his request on a 2018 law along with numerous personal health ailments that increase his chances of contracting the potentially fatal virus, including heart trouble, diabetes, obesity, respiratory issues and kidney disease.
Parish described his potential exposure as an imminent threat last month. He cited the high number of COVID-19 cases at Butner Federal Correctional Institution near Raleigh, where's he serving his sentence.
"His continued incarceration is literally putting his life at significant risk," he wrote, referring to himself.
In the latest court filing, his newly hired lawyer said the most recent data show that 250 Butner inmates have tested positive for the virus and that at least six have died from it.
In denying the first request, Gergel said Parish failed to meet any of the "limited conditions" judges can weigh when reviewing a request for an early release from federal prison. For instance, he's not at least 65 years old and he hasn't been diagnosed with a terminal illness.
Parish, who turns 63 in August, was a well-known local economist and business commentator who was charged in April 2007 for engineering a $66 million investment scam that would claim nearly 600 victims. The self-proclaimed "Economan" pleaded guilty later to two counts of mail fraud.
Gergel has rejected previous requests by Parish to shorten his prison term. The 292-month sentence was imposed by Judge David Norton, one of Gergel's judicial colleagues.
The Department of Justice had not filed its response to Parish's request for reconsideration as of Wednesday morning.