'Everything we do they're telling us not to do': Coronavirus impact on Charleston entertainers

Social distancing has decimated an industry that relies on bringing people together.

As quarantining took hold in South Carolina and an ordinance was put into place that bans groups of 50 or larger and closes all dine-in services across the state, several artists who rely on events, concerts and their food-and-bev side jobs to stay afloat are already suffering.

While many are filing for unemployment, that money will only be a fraction of what they typically make during a week.

Some local event managers have had their gigs for the next three months canceled, with no other source of income to even out the damage. Musicians are turning to live-streaming to ask for donations, with no real idea how feasible the newly embraced platform truly will be in coming months. Many artists are still scrambling to find alternative ways to pay for food and their rent.

Rollin Jay Moore, a local comedian who primarily makes his living from cruise ship comedy shows, got the bad news that his busiest season was being postponed this week. In one email, he lost $12,000 that he was expecting from upcoming gigs. At home, he has three kids to support.

"With all this social distancing, staying six feet away from each other and now limiting crowds over 10 — when you work in the enteratinment field, that’s everything we do they’re telling us not to do. We work with crowds, we draw crowds," Moore said.

What's keeping him sane at this point is knowing that all his comedy buddies are going through the same thing he is right now. But still, he has a mortgage payment and mouths to feed.

"Once you’re a dad, then it changes the whole ball game," Moore said. "I'm just taking it day to day, minute to minute, looking in the fridge and seeing I have enough to get by for a little while. My biggest fear is the fear of the unknown."

Another local dad in the arts scene feeling concerned and confused right now is Justin Osborne, lead singer of Charleston band Susto. He just had to cancel his tour up until June, with no idea how he will make a living in the meantime. Luckily, his wife is a teacher, and he's planning on being a stay-at-home dad for the time being.

He's also looking into crowdsourcing a new album and performing for fans online in a way that can be monetized. He's still in the brainstorm stages for now.

Some artists have already begun to develop a plan.

Mia Naome, a Charleston-based tour manager and photographer, had her upcoming gigs for the next two months canceled, including shooting High Water Festival.

She's been working on an online print shop as a way to supplement expected income, and plans to split her concert photo sales 50/50 with featured artists.

"I know everyone in music is struggling right now, so I want to be able to help my friends pay their bills and also hopefully be able to pay mine," Naome said.

Another local tour manager and booking agent, Taylor Flynn, was expecting to head out on the road to SXSW and Coachella for the first time this spring. Both have now been canceled or postponed, along with the tour dates she's spent months planning. Any future bookings are also at a halt, with venues and artists uncertain even about the summer at this point.

"I’m trying to not be upset, because i know it’s all for the best, but it’s pretty weird when everything you do just stops and your opportunities are all gone," Flynn said.

Unlike most of his peers, Johnathan Trull of Charleston band Crab Claw had purchased supplementary unemployment insurance before the coronavirus had even been announced. He said it costs about $30 a month in addition to his other insurance coverage, and it will cover 40 percent of his income in addition to the money he will receive by filing for unemployment.

He worked at Bangkok Lounge, the 7-day-a-week karaoke bar on King Street, that is now shuttered temporarily.

“I don’t know anyone else who pays as much for insurance as I do," Trull said. "I guess it was finally worth it."

Most artists have not been that lucky, especially those who have lost both their jobs in music and in food and bev.

Riley Randall, who plays in local reggae band See Water and works at The Alley, says things are okay for now but will be rough if businesses remain closed for an extended period of time.

"If we aren’t allowed to open back up for more than a couple of weeks, I don’t know how I am going to bounce back from that," Randall said. "My two primary sources of income rely on crowds."

He's accepting donations via CashApp for song request videos and looking into live streaming.

Matt Varner of Charleston band Community Pool also lost both his sources of income: his band gigs and his job at an event production company called Innovative Event Services. When he went to file for unemployment Wednesday afternoon, the website was down and phone lines were clogged. He gave up for the day.

Varner said he's concerned for what will be a rough and lengthy recovery.

"I’m more scared about the financial burden on me than I am of the virus itself," he said.

Dave Britt of Folly Beach band Ashes of Old Ways, shares the sentiment.

"I wonder at what point the quarantine becomes more destructive than the virus," he pondered.