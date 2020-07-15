Every SC school district should offer in-classroom option, McMaster says

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday every school district in South Carolina should offer parents the option of sending their children to class for face-to-face learning.

The Republican governor says no district should be online-only when the school year starts.

"We want our educational momentum to continue and to accelerate, and that means we have to get children back in the schools," McMaster said. he said parents must be able to school between in-person and online instruction. "We can mitigate the risks to our students by being intentional and being smart."

School districts are in the process of finalizing and submitting their plans for the coming school year to the state Department of Education. He is asking state Superintendent Molly Spearman to reject any that keep schools closed, as they've been since he ordered them shuttered in mid-March, when COVID-19 was just starting to spread in South Carolina.

Spearman, who did not attend Wednesday's press conference, issued a statement minutes after McMaster's plan was unveiled.

"Every South Carolina parent must be afford the option to choose virtual learning or a face-to-face model for their child this school year .. Our goal must be a return to five day a week in person instruction as safely and as soon as possible," Spearman said. "We cannot, however, turn a blind eye to the health and safety of our students and staff when the spread of the virus in some of our communities is among the highest in the world."

School boards that have chosen to begin the year virtually include rural Colleton County, which voted unanimously Tuesday night.

This is a developing story.