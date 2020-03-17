Event planners, those getting married find themselves swept along by coronavirus

COLUMBIA — For those couples who picked a day in March as their special date, the ground has been shifting under their feet as the coronavirus crisis interferes with their longtime plans.

Last week, most people planning weddings or other special events in March mostly were going forward with their plans, according to Columbia-area wedding planners.

By this week, with state government and Gov. Henry McMaster recommending that no gatherings with more than 50 people take place, many plans were being changed.

For conventions and other bigger events that planned to come to Columbia, things have moved fast.

All events that had been set for the remainder of March at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center have been canceled by their organizers, Experience Columbia SC CEO Bill Ellen said.

Some people set to hold smaller events such as weddings are downsizing their plans as venues tell them that they want to abide by the 50 or less guideline, said Melanie Murphy of Columbia's By Invitation Only wedding planning.

Other couples with a wedding set for the coming weekends are making the hardest choice: to postpone, a huge change from their plans just a few days ago.

"This morning, a whole new side of it opened up," wedding planner Jessica Rourke said on Monday.

People are more nervous than they were just a few days ago, especially with the governor's order, Rourke said. Some couples are calling to check on what additional actions can be taken to ensure the safety of guests such as the availability of hand sanitizer.

In some cases venues have begun to put new restrictions on events, with one even canceling their schedules for the month, Rourke said. In other situations, events are going forward with the understanding that some guests might not be able to attend.

In other situations, it is the plans of the couple that are changing fast. Rourke had a wedding scheduled for May 1 but one member of the couple is military and has had their leave canceled, stranding her in California.

A wedding, of course, is an elaborate event with months of planning. Those with dates coming up that they plan to keep have been calling to check on whether those handling, flowers, music or food have had any changes, said Shawnell Branham of Cashmere Dreams event and wedding planning services.

For those making changes, vendors so far have been very cooperative about setting up new dates or helping in other ways to accommodate changes, Rourke said.

The problem with that? No one knows how long it will be until the next a lovely day for a wedding, when the coronavirus crisis subsides.

Innovating amid upheaval

Businesses in Columbia are trying to innovate to meet the challenge of the coronavirus and a customer base that has been told to stay at home.

Chef John Militello of Let's Cook Culinary Studio is offering his services to help restaurants that are trying to quickly convert their menus from dine-in to accommodating carry-out items, according to Matt Kennell, CEO of the City Center Partnership.

Odd Bird Books in the Arcade Mall on Main Street is offering curbside pickup or local delivery of book purchases.

Restaurants, of course, are using delivery as a way to feed their customers, even if that was not a big part of their business plan before. SMALLSugar is creating its first delivery menu and might be able to add some grocery items to deliveries soon, said Abby Naas, director of the Congaree Vista Guild.

Southern Custom Doors and Hardware in the Vista is adding to its online showroom options while also working extra to ensure the cleanliness of its showroom for customers who come by, cleaning before and after visits, Naas said.

Other businesses newly embracing curbside delivery include the Mellow Mushroom pizza restaurant on Gervais Street and the Crescent Olive on Devine Street.

Openings and closings

Chipotle will add a Lexington location at 5594 Sunset Blvd., according to the Town of Lexington's Facebook page. No opening date was announced. The shopping center had been home to a Miyo's location. ... The Stars and Strikes recreation venue on Lake Murray Boulevard, which is taking over a former grocery space, held its grand opening last weekend. ... European Market, which recently opened a Lexington store featuring rare grocery items, will add a Richland Northeast location in the Village at Sandhill.

European Market, which recently opened a Lexington store featuring rare grocery items, will add a Richland Northeast location in the Village at Sandhill.