Even as threat of COVID-19 lingers, SC residents look to a more relaxed summer

Tired of COVID-19 dampening life in the 55-and-older community where he lives, Roger Dolida took to his golf cart to find out for himself whether the neighborhood had reached herd immunity. Over three weeks, he surveyed roughly 400 of his neighbors, asking them simply whether they were fully vaccinated against the virus.

"I'd catch them washing their car, taking their dog for a walk," he said.

Dolida, who got his first dose in February, said he was careful not to pry about people's reasons, and said everyone in the tight-knit community offered up their status willingly. He announced the results of his survey in a neighborhood Facebook group: 91 percent of residents are vaccinated. Cresswind loosened its restrictions not long after.

So, on an 89-degree day at the community in Summerville, people were floating in the community pool and sitting around card tables, mask-less, to enjoy a game of Hand and Foot.

The residents of Cresswind aren't the only South Carolinians looking forward to a more relaxed summer than last.

People have good reason to be optimistic. Reports of deaths from COVID-19 have fallen to the lowest points since last spring. About 2,400 cases of the disease were confirmed in the state the week of May 15, compared to a devastatingly high 40,300 one January week. And, in perhaps its biggest shift yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said May 13 that fully vaccinated people can drop their masks almost entirely.

Yet the threat of COVID-19 lingers. Across South Carolina, just 37 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, leaving more than half of the state just as vulnerable as ever to infection.

Masking rules around the state are still varied. And though Gov. Henry McMaster ordered an end to mask mandates May 11, Richland County Council decided to keep its rules in place through at least the first week of June.

McMaster's order extended to schools, where parents can choose to opt their children out of wearing masks. Dr. Allison Eckard, director of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at the Medical University of South Carolina, said she and her colleagues are "alarmed" by the number of families who have opted out of the requirements in the last weeks of school.

"As summer begins, many of our children will be engaged in summer camps, group events and other high-risk activities," Eckard said during a May 24 press conference. "We therefore urge parents and event organizers to continue to take appropriate steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

Eckard remains concerned about the threat of MIS-C, an inflammatory disease that can stem from COVID-19 in children. The MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital has seen a slight uptick in the number of cases of the syndrome recently. Children under the age of 12 are the only group not currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Bainie Brunson, a James Island resident and mother of three girls ages 9, 6 and 2, had to cut her own working hours in half when her daughters needed to switch to virtual learning last year.

Brunson said she hated to send them back to in-person schooling before vaccines were widely available, and she was frustrated that some parents opted their children out of masks following the governor's order. One of Brunson's daughters has asthma, and the family has been religiously avoiding unnecessary risks. That will continue this summer, even as many adults change their behavior.

"I'm gonna keep them as close as I possibly can," she said.

Brunson said the family has a pool, and she is considering activities her children can safely do at a distance, like tennis and horseback riding.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, director of public health for DHEC, said she couldn't offer blanket advice to families with young children. Each family should judge the risks of traveling or attending large gatherings individually, she said, keeping in mind that masks are proven to protect children as young as 2 years old.

Travel isn't a possibility at all for some South Carolina families. Besides her husband and two adult daughters, Michelle Matters' family lives in Canada. Matters' husband took a job at Michelin in 1998. The family now lives in Greenville, though they have made a trip back to their vacation home on Prince Edward Island every year until 2020, when restrictions on international travel began.

Matters said she and her family's motivation for getting vaccinated was the hope it would be a ticket to safely travel back to Canada. But the border between Canada and the United States remains closed to non-essential travel, even to dual citizens like Matters and her husband.

"Our hearts would love to be seeing family because it's been two years," Matters said.

Instead, the family is considering a shorter road trip to North Carolina or Tennessee.

Prone to adventure and eager to break out of the COVID-19 slog, Kristin Miller Burrell and her family went on a wilderness competition show called "Survivalists," which filmed in November in Moab, Utah, and airs in early July.

The whole family, who live in Greenville, was also eager to get vaccines, so much so that they drove to Atlanta in February to try to take part in a Moderna trial for adolescents. But on the day they got to Atlanta, the trial froze. They waited five hours before turning back.

Looking to this summer, Burrell said she and her husband had hoped they could travel internationally.

"We always want to expose our kids to the rest of the world," Burrell said. "This summer, that's not going to happen, because we couldn't really plan anything due to the pandemic."

They opted instead to rent a beach house, and are allowing each of their teenage daughters to invite friends. She remains worried about the variants of the virus.

Meanwhile, some summer programs have had to re-configure to accommodate the partial lifting of restrictions.

Camps at the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry always sell out, and this year was no different. The waitlist is almost as long as there are spaces at its camps, said Nichole Myles, executive director of the museum.

"Families know that we are fully invested in their children," Myles said.

But it has been a difficult year for the museum. The downtown attraction lost 57 percent of its operating budget and 40 percent of its staff. Because of space constraints, the museum is cutting back its hours and only offering camps during the week, while general admission is open on the weekends. Everyone will still have to wear masks, keeping to CDC guidance which recommends that schools and other places where kids gather indoors continue to implement universal masking, Myles said.

Myles said not all parents have taken to the continued masking requirement happily; the museum gets its fair share of angry emails, she said. But she added the museum has remained committed to giving kids early childhood learning experiences. Last summer, 450 children attended the summer camps, without a single incident, a track record Myles is proud of.

"We don't have to give up everything," she said. "Camp is still an amazing experience for young children."

For some families, there is no need to limit themselves at all. Simpsonville residents Karen Callis, her husband and 16-year-old son are renting an RV in early June and taking U.S. Route 66, planning to hit national parks, major cities and see the West. Callis' husband has been considering the trip ever since their son's childhood obsession with the movie "Cars." They had to postpone the plans last year due to COVID-19.

"We're trying to be spontaneous as much as we can," Callis said.