Even as mask requirements grow, COVID-19 numbers spike ahead of July 4 holiday

Mask requirements went into effect in North Charleston and Charleston County on Friday as coronavirus incidences in the state shot up by over 1,500 cases.

These latest communities to add mask requirements brings to nearly 1.6 million residents who now are generally required to wear masks in many businesses and restaurants. Close to 1 in 3 South Carolinians fall into that category in least 40 cities and counties.

Health officials say that many of the new positive tests disclosed on Friday are in patients under 40. Though younger people tend to suffer less severe complications than their older counterparts, they are still at risk of serious effects and can pass the virus on to others, such as parents, older siblings or friends.

DHEC also revised upward the number of infections it reported on Thursday, from 1,629 to 1,883. The agency provided no explanation in its daily news release why 254 cases were not included in Thursday's data and and did not answer a question submitted Friday.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,558

Total number of cases in S.C.: 41,413

Number of new deaths reported: 10

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 787

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,148

Percent of tests that were positive: 20.7 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 450,482

Which areas are hardest-hit?

Charleston County led the state in new confirmed infections on Friday with 267. Horry County followed with 237 new cases.

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county area continued to see high coronavirus case numbers on Friday. In addition to 267 new cases in Charleston County, Berkeley County logged 77 and Dorchester had 69.

Currently, the tri-county area has more than 7,300 confirmed positive cases.

Deaths

Of the newly deceased patients, six were older than 65 living in Anderson, Beaufort, Georgetown, Greenville, Laurens and Marion counties. Two deaths were of patients between the ages of 35 and 65 from Greenville and Kershaw counties. Two deaths were from younger adults in Greenville and Kershaw counties.

How to stop the spread

Medical experts and government officials have urged people to wear masks as cases spike. While Gov. Henry McMaster declined to issue a statewide mask-wearing mandate, several cities and counties have enacted ordinances within their jurisdictions.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control also asked that South Carolinians avoid crowds, stay 6 feet away from others outside their households and regularly wash their hands.

What do experts say?

The rise in the number of people hospitalized with the virus has concerned medical officials. Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina and Roper St. Francis Healthcare warned that their hospitals were preparing for a rise in new cases, and begged residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Matt Rasnic contributed to this report.