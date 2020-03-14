European travel ban extension to UK means British Airways' flights to Charleston on hold

The Trump administration's inclusion of the United Kingdom and Ireland in the 30-day European travel ban to the U.S. means British Airways' flights to Charleston will not occur later this month.

The London-based carrier was scheduled to resume twice-weekly nonstop routes between the Holy City and the English capital on March 29. The ban on travel from the UK and Ireland takes effect at midnight Monday. The ban for the rest of Europe took effect at midnight Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

British Airways is offering vouchers good for 12 months for flights already scheduled through May 31, according the carrier's website.

The voucher can be used as part payment towards a future booking to any destination. It must be redeemed for travel on flights taken within 12 months of the original date of departure.

A British Airways' spokesman did not immediately respond for further comment after Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement early-afternoon Saturday.

The cancellation of the flights, each with about 200 or so passengers, will come during the peak of Charleston's tourism travel season in April, further denting the already-strained hotel and hospitality market because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, officials postponed the Cooper River Bridge Run until Aug. 1, one of the many cancellations resulting from the Centers for Disease Control's recommendations to avoid large crowds and begin initiating social distancing from other people to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Charleston airport CEO Paul Campbell said the British Airways' flights later this month and into April were sold out or near capacity.

The region's chief tourism official lamented the travel ban extension, saying the Charleston area will take a hit.

"It's so disappointing," said Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston and chairwoman of Charleston County Aviation Authority.

"We had done so well with our advanced bookings," Hill said. "We were just knocking it out of the park. It's very disheartening."

She noted arrangements had been made for a couple of large tour groups to come through Charleston before heading to The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., in April.

That event, too, has been postponed to an undetermined later date.

Hill said it will be imperative to the tourism industry in the region and state that officials work together to reinvigorate travel again.

"Our key is to jump back on it when it's time to do so," she said.

As of mid-afternoon Saturday, the death toll in the U.S. stood at 51 with 2,509 known coronavirus cases. The United Kingdom reported 21 deaths and Ireland 1 death.