Europe travel ban, continued coronavirus pandemic expected to hit SC economy hard

Described as a "fluid" situation throughout the week, the coronavirus pandemic's impact on South Carolina's economy suddenly took a serious turn Thursday after President Donald Trump announced travel to the U.S. from much of Europe will be shut down for 30 days.

The ban announced Wednesday night takes effect at midnight Friday and applies to 26 countries.

Shock waves from the announcement and the rising worry worldwide about the COVID-19 pandemic are already rippling through South Carolina industries, though the financial toll won't be known for weeks or months.

The state could see negative economic growth in the spring quarter, University of South Carolina economist Joey Von Nessen said.

“We are expecting second-quarter GDP growth will be weakly positive or possibly negative,” he said.

Supply-chain disruptions in China already are creating problems for South Carolina manufacturers, which along with hospitality businesses will likely bear the brunt of the virus crisis, Von Nessen said.

The tourism sector, which packs a $23.8 billion punch in South Carolina, can expect to see visitor numbers fall this spring as events are called off and trips are postponed or canceled.

Leisurely drop-off

Even before Trump announced the new restrictions, leisure travel was starting to drop off in South Carolina as the spread of the virus prompted precautionary cancellations.

Hotel occupancy was down about 5.4 percent last week, according to figures from the state tourism department. Along the coast, the declines were higher, but the state overall fared better than the nation, which saw a 7 percent drop.

The number of conferences that are being canceled or rescheduled have increased throughout the week, but state tourism director Duane Parrish said Thursday he couldn’t give an exact figure on how many.

International travel, in particular, was “down dramatically,” Parrish said, prior to new ban. He said he expects that trend will continue for at least the next 30 to 60 days.

Foreign visitors make up about 5 to 7 percent of all South Carolina tourists, a relatively small but growing share of the market. They also tend to tend to stay longer, spend about 40 percent more than domestic travelers and visit coastal areas such as Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head.

Those destinations likely will suffer bigger financial losses than others farther inland.

One point of relief for the industry is that the U.K., which is South Carolina’s No. 1 market for overseas travelers, was not included in the new travel restrictions. But visitors from Germany, which is ranked second, will be restricted.

Many major South Carolina events were still on as of Thursday, but some other big draws, including Charleston's Volvo Car Open tennis tournament and an NCAA regional basketball tournament in Greenville, have been called off.

The PGA announced that spectators won’t be allowed at its golf tournaments through April 5, meaning the RBC Heritage tournament, scheduled for April 16-19 on Hilton Head Island, could still proceed as planned.

Parrish said the state has already shifted some of its marketing efforts to adjust to the new reality. Travel promotions aimed at other parts of Europe were redirected toward the U.K. In the U.S., money being spent to advertise in far-flung "fly-in" markets is now being diverted to nearby cities within a reasonable driving distance.

Still cruising

For all the scrutiny of the global cruise industry — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cautioned U.S. citizens against sailing on cruise ships right now — pleasure ship activity is continuing without interruption in downtown Charleston.

The Carnival Sunshine, which carries about 3,000 passengers and is based at Union Pier, returned from its latest five-day voyage to the Bahamas on Thursday at about 6 a.m. People filing off the ship said they were largely unfazed by the coronavirus concerns.

Gene Pardee, a Charleston resident who was on the ship, said he would “do it again in a heartbeat.”

He and other passengers described some virus-related precautions they observed on their trip this week, such as extra hand-washing and sanitizing stations. Also, the crew took everyone's temperature before allowing them to board, but passengers were not screened again before disembarking Thursday morning.

The Coast Guard had no reports of passengers displaying any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 on the Sunshine before it arrived in Charleston, Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit said.

If a ship were to report signs of the novel strain of the coronavirus, the Coast Guard would have the authority to deny the ship entry, VanderWeit said.

Overseas business

The travel ban has the economic development groups that work to bring international businesses to South Carolina reviewing their plans and, in some cases, turning to technology as a backup solution.

"We are evaluating travel on a case-by-case basis and making adjustments as necessary," said Bobby Hitt, who leads the S.C. Commerce Department.

Foreign-based firms have invested roughly $20 billion in South Carolina over the past decade, accounting for more than 42,000 jobs, and Hitt's agency has overseas offices in Germany and China that promote the Palmetto State as a potential business location.

"While it’s too early to realize an overall impact on international recruitment efforts, our team is flexible and making modifications where appropriate," he said. "We will continue tracking all potential business impacts and respond accordingly."

In the Lowcountry, the Charleston Regional Development Alliance plans to delay travel through the summer but will continue reaching out to overseas business prospects through virtual meetings and videoconferencing, spokeswoman Claire Gibbons said Thursday.

"Our staff is equipped to work remotely from just about anywhere," she said.

Some foreign manufacturers with South Carolina plants say production hasn't been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak — so far.

"We are closely monitoring the dynamics of the situation, and will adjust working arrangements if necessary as safety and health of our employees are at the top of our priority," said Silke Walters of Daimler AG, the German parent to the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in North Charleston.

Walters said the company doesn't comment on the travel plans of its executives but follows the instructions and guidelines of U.S. authorities.

The same is true for Sweden's Volvo Cars, which builds S60 sedans at a $1.1 billion manufacturing campus near Ridgeville.

"We will follow all U.S. guidelines on travel restrictions," said a Volvo spokesperson. "Our ability to interact with our colleagues in Sweden and Europe is not impacted as we utilize tools like online conferencing on a daily basis."

Boeing Co., which builds 787 Dreamliners in North Charleston for customers around the globe, has restricted travel to "business-critical activities only."

And the Port of Charleston said its operations are running normally, adding that the travel ban won't affect its dealings with clients.

"We are seeing customers not accepting or making visits due to travel bans," State Ports Authority CEO Jim Newsome said. "Most of those meetings are being replaced by phone conferences."

Airport impact

Airlines and airports are on the front line of the virus outbreak, but for now the fallout at Charleston International is expected to be be minimal.

For example, British Airways still plans to resume its twice-weekly flights between London and Charleston on March 29, a spokesman said Thursday.

“No changes have been made,” Chip Garner with the carrier's New York office said Thursday.

But that doesn’t mean a decision could be made later that will affect the seasonal trans-Atlantic service.

“Everything is fast-moving right now,” Garner said.

The British Airways flights through April are sold out or near capacity, according to Charleston International CEO Paul Campbell, who anticipates the pandemic will put a small dent in the overall passenger numbers for March.

“We expect to have some impact, but not much of an impact,” Campbell said. “We may lose a flight or two, but we will not lose a (city-pairing). That could change. All we can do is kind of wait and see.”

The airport usually sees between 10,000 and 12,000 passengers coming and going. Campbell estimates the number could be off by a few hundred a day.

Giuseppe Polise, from Naples, Italy, who has been studying abroad at the College of Charleston for the past six months, was flying out of Charleston en route to Italy on Thursday. He said his health insurance runs out at the beginning of April, so he felt it was safer to go back home where he'll have medical coverage.

"I'm more nervous to stay here," he said.