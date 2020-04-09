EPA allows pause on pollution testing amid coronavirus, worrying SC environmentalists

Air and water pollution does not need to be monitored by the companies that cause them during the coronavirus pandemic if the virus is causing a strain on the firms that must hew to emissions limits, the Environmental Protection Agency advised last month.

The federal agency's memo, effectively ending civil enforcement for pollution violations, is worrying for the Lowcountry, environmental advocates say.

"What you see in there is EPA giving a free pass to polluters," said Geoff Gisler, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center.

At the same time, some of the groups that might effectively be allowed to now stop self-testing for contaminants said they planned to keep doing the sampling they had in normal circumstances.

The WestRock paper mill in North Charleston, for example, is one of the many facilities that track the amount of pollution its operations release. That mill and the company's facilities elsewhere "will continue to abide by all aspects of our operating permits," said John Pensec, a spokesman for Westrock.

Factories, sewer utilities and others apply for permits to release small amounts of air or water contaminants. They must stay below levels that the EPA sets. Permit-holders must self-monitor or take regular samples and test how many of the toxins are escaping into the environment.

EPA's memo, dated March 26, acknowledged that "the consequences of the pandemic may affect facility operations and the availability of key staff and contractors and the ability of laboratories to timely analyze samples and provide results."

Gisler said that without that sampling, there's no way to know if "essential protections are in place." The pause, he and others said, fits in a pattern with other Trump administration rollbacks of environmental laws.

It's not clear how the state agencies that actually enforce these standards in 47 states, including South Carolina, will respond. Laura Cantral, executive director of the Coastal Conservation League, said the policy change is too broad and isn't clear on what the agencies that enforce the standards should do.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

A spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said the agency will handle enforcement on a "case-by-case basis" and "expects facilities to take all reasonable efforts to continue meeting regulatory and permitting requirements."

A page on the agency's website, which lists several deadline extensions for various environmental reporting programs, says DHEC "will provide guidance and assurance that is consistent with EPA’s, while offering further relief from state obligations whenever possible."

Cantral also worried whether enforcement would "give bad actors loopholes" and lead to a replay of a situation like the recent "Mount Trashmore" of construction debris. The flaming trash dump in Okatie, near Beaufort, took six months to clean up after The Post and Courier reported on it — at a public expense of $4.5 million.

DHEC, meanwhile, is already at the center of a bigger storm: the sprawling agency handles public health as well as environmental standards, and is thus key to South Carolina's coronavirus response.

"As a state agency that has such a broad mandate, to be operating in this time has got to be overwhelming," Cantral said.

EPA's enforcement pivot touches both parts of DHEC's mission, said Andrew Wunderley of Charleston Waterkeeper. The rules are in place not just to protect the environment but also to protect human health.

Emerging research has started to build a link between air pollution and deaths caused by the novel coronavirus. Investigators at Harvard University found that people in areas with more polluted air were 15 percent more likely to die of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

The work focused on one type of tiny, lung-damaging particle. It has not been peer reviewed.

"To put everybody on notice that we’re not going to be enforcing environmental protections is just the worst thing we can be doing right now," Wunderley said.