End of dine-in isn't restaurant death sentence, West Coast owners in thick of crisis say

On Wednesday afternoon, the few pedestrians still strolling King Street heard an up-tempo song coming from Virginia’s on King: R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of the World.”
For downtown Charleston restaurant owners and workers facing triple-digit layoffs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the lyrics no doubt seem apt. But Pacific Northwest restaurateurs who have been dealing with the outbreak for almost two months say certain restaurants are unlikely to see their business dry up completely, even when restricted to takeout and delivery service.
Namely, it doesn’t hurt right now to be a pizzeria embedded in a residential neighborhood without much tourist traffic.
“Delancey is still doing good business, and we haven’t had to let go of many staff at all,” says Brandon Petit, owner of a Seattle restaurant nationally renowned for its wood-fired pizzas and neighborhood setting.
Petit was already licensed to sell beer and wine to-go, so Delancey’s daily revenue in the takeout-only era includes about $1,200 in wine, as well as “strong sales” of pies to people whose cabin fevers are spiking. “There are a ton of people walking around and keeping their distance,” he says.
While Washington and Oregon ordered the closure of dine-in restaurants on Monday, just one day before Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order stipulating the same in South Carolina, restaurant owners in both states were weeks ago forced to confront dining rooms emptied out by customers’ coronavirus concerns.
For Charleston area hospitality professionals, their perspective provides a glimpse of the future.
According to Petit, restaurant owners in the Seattle area have tried one of three strategies now that people have stopped dining out: They’ve tried to press ahead, as he’s doing. They’ve closed almost completely, which is what Seattle’s Tom Douglas did last week, shutting 12 of his 13 restaurants. Or they’ve experimented with out-of-the-box ideas, such as the bagel-and-burger pivot that Seattle’s fine dining institution Canlis made this weekend.
Ultimately, though, Petit says he and peers have discovered that the restaurant’s genre may be the best predictor of its ability to hang on.
“A lot of the places that are doing Thai or sushi or pizza are doing OK,” Petit says. “Another trend is a lot of people are switching to chicken dinners, and I’ve heard that’s working well. But anyone doing anything creative is not doing OK. Tasting menus are not working.”
Nick Zukin, owner of Mi Mero Mole in Portland, uses the word “OK” guardedly.
“OK means you only had to lay off half of your staff or two-thirds of your staff, and you went from being an owner who could work on marketing to suddenly being a cook and cashier for 12 hours a day,” he says. “Meanwhile, you can’t afford to pay utilities or rent, so you’re hoping that will be forgiven.”
Still, Zukin allows that “OK” is applicable to the pizzerias he’s visited. Yet he says restaurants offering food suited to the takeout format are being thwarted by delivery apps, which automatically determine a customer’s choices based on geography. In other words, even if a customer is willing to pay more to order from a favorite place, the delivery app may not allow for it.
Additionally, the leading delivery apps are dominated by national chains, so a search for tacos might turn up a nearby Taco Bell instead of an independent taqueria 6 miles down the road.
Taking all of that into account, Zukin says he hasn’t talked to anyone who didn’t suffer a 50 percent or more drop-off in business after discontinuing dine-in service.
At Mi Mero Mole, traffic was down about 85 percent on Tuesday, the first day on which dine-in was prohibited. On Wednesday, Zukin estimated he sold about one-twentieth of what he’d sell on a normal day. “We’re literally at 100 bucks today,” he said on Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s such small numbers, it’s hard to draw statistics from it,” he says. “But the one thing we really don’t know yet is how much of this is people who panic shopped at Costco and now have a fridge full of stuff they have to eat.”
That suggests traffic could potentially pick up, but Zukin and Petit agree the situation is more likely to get worse, especially because the massive layoffs in the food-and-beverage sector will create a ripple effect. Petit says hospitality workers were the core clientele for some of the city’s most interesting restaurants: Their loss of income, as well as the relative financial stability of big restaurant groups, doesn’t bode well for the independent chef-owned restaurant.
In fact, Petit is thinking of closing Dino’s Tomato Pie, a square pizza parlor in a section of Seattle that’s home to more young apartment dwellers. “We’re losing $1,000 day,” he says. “We’re down like 60-70 percent.”
Since shifting to takeout, Dino’s is selling just as much food as it did before the dine-in ban. But to offset the loss of drink sales, it would have to double its sales. And even pizza can’t always see a restaurant through.