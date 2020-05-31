Electric co-ops see delinquencies rise, signaling economic pain in rural SC

South Carolina's electric cooperatives are reporting large spikes in the number of customers falling behind on their electric bills, signaling potential financial problems for households and businesses in the most rural parts of the state.

The 19 local co-ops in the Palmetto State, on average, saw the amount of money owed on electricity bills that were 60 days late jump by 629 percent in April compared with the previous year.

They also reported that thousands of other customers who normally pay for electricity as they go are now in debt to the co-ops, which supply power in every county in the state.

The dramatic uptick in delinquencies is being driven by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn caused by the public health restrictions that were put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

Gov. Henry McMaster implemented emergency orders in South Carolina in March to help combat COVID-19, and as part of those declarations, the governor strongly urged utilities to keep people's gas, water and electricity on, even if they did not pay their bills.

Many utilities, including the electric co-ops, have complied with that request. As a result, people who found themselves out of work haven't have their utilities shut off during the pandemic.

But it has also resulted in co-op members racking up significant electricity bills in the meantime.

Mike Couick, the CEO of the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina, the statewide association, is encouraging anyone who fell behind on their utility payments to communicate with their local cooperatives. He said the co-ops are eager to set up payment plans for customers.

"Our goal now is to make contact if they are upside down in their account," he said.

The cooperatives haven't shut off people's power for lack of payment, Couick emphasized, but they were still required to purchase millions of dollars of electricity to supply those homes and businesses.

That financially strained some of the co-ops, especially those in the most rural parts of the state.

To make up for some of the lost revenue, at least 14 of the electric cooperatives obtained federally backed loans through the new Paycheck Protection Program that is being administered by the Small Business Administration.

The U.S. Treasury Department specifically approved electric co-ops for that government program. As a result, South Carolina co-ops were able to obtain millions of dollars in loans that can be forgiven if the money is used to cover payroll costs.

The Santee Electric Cooperative, which serves parts of Clarendon, Florence, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties, was one of the co-ops to receive a federal loan.

Robert Ardis, CEO of Santee, said a large number of the co-op's roughly 36,000 members fell behind on their bills since March. And the more than $2 million loan Santee obtained, he said, is allowing the cooperative to be more flexible with those customers.

The federal assistance, Ardis said, will likely ensure Santee doesn't need to raise rates in order to sustain its operations.

"It's a big a deal," he said.

Still, not every co-op is feeling the pinch for the economic contraction.

Dwayne Cartwright, CEO of the Berkeley Electric Cooperative, said his organization isn't witnessing the same problems many other co-ops are.

Part of that is a result of Berkeley's size. It's the biggest co-op in the state. But it also has to do with its service territory.

Berkeley Electric's customers in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties did not fall behind on their bills too much. That's kept the co-op's finances in decent shape, even as they suspend their shutoff policies, Cartwright said.

Still, Cartwright and the co-op's other leaders are doing what they can to lessen the financial burden on customers. The co-op's board voted this week to return more than $5 million to customers by crediting their bills.

The co-op, which is a nonprofit, usually returns those operating profits to members in October or November each year, Cartwright said. But it chose to release the money early.

That should ease some of the financial pressure for Berkeley's members who did fall behind on payments.