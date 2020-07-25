Eight SC inmates have died of COVID-19 complications, hundreds more tested positive

Prison populations pose acute challenges to curtailing the spread of the coronavirus nationwide, and South Carolina is no exception. Eight inmates across the state have died of the disease while hundreds more remain sick.

On Monday, 58-year-old Robert Lee Ficklin died at Lieber Correctional Institution.

He was sent to the prison's temporary reception and evaluation center on June 23 after being convicted of theft and trespassing charges. He arrived with a fever and cough, among other symptoms of COVID-19, prison officials said.

An initial test came back negative. But a follow up showed he was positive.

Corrections officials then suspended new inmate arrivals from county facilities through July 31, department spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said, but his arrival underscored how difficult it is to keep the virus out of the agency's institutions.

Since the pandemic began, about 700 inmates at state prisons have tested positive for the virus. Among Corrections staff, 248 had reported testing positive as of late Thursday, and one died.

"This virus is an invisible enemy," Shain said. "As it continues to spread in the community, our staff is working very hard to keep everyone safe. We couldn’t do it without the cooperation of the inmate population. Working together is important. Nobody wants to get sick."

South Carolina was among the first states to halt visitors from entering its prisons and to stop inmate work crews from going out into communities. Inmates and staff are supposed to wear masks. Staff members are directed to wear protective gowns, gloves and face shields. Fogging machines spray sanitizer into nooks and crannies, among other cleaning requirements, Shain said.

Yet employees and others still must come and go, and the hardest-hit prisons are among those that allow inmates more freedom to move around.

To curb the spread, Corrections has begun mass testing of all inmates and staff at prisons with the highest infection rates — Tyger River, Kirkland and MacDougall. The agency then separates those who test positive from those who don't.

MacDougall, which is in Ridgeville, has seen the deadliest outbreak so far. Three inmates housed there died within a week of each other this month:

On July 14, Anthony Lewis Clark Jr. died. The 70-year-old, convicted of a shooting, tested positive seven days earlier.

On July 13, Samuel Wilson Sr. died. After testing positive on July 2, the 49-year-old had been isolated and monitored at Lee Correctional Institution. He was imprisoned on drug and cruelty to animals charges.

On July 7, Martin William Duncan, a 65-year-old imprisoned for distributing child pornography, died. He'd tested positive on June 28 and had been hospitalized since June 29.

The day before Duncan's death, an inmate at Kirkland Correctional in Columbia died of the disease.

Mark Lee Trammell, 60, died on July 6, four days after he tested positive and was hospitalized. Trammell, who'd been incarcerated for four decades for a range of violent offenses, had been fighting for early release due to having stage four liver cancer, according to South Carolina Public Radio. Prison officials confirmed he was terminally ill.

Three days before Trammell's death, 58-year-old Stanley Smith died. Smith, convicted of kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, had been housed at Tyger River. The medium-security prison in Spartanburg County is the site of the Department of Corrections' largest outbreak.

As of Friday, 224 inmates and 27 staff at Tyger River had tested positive.

The state's first inmate death occurred in early May, when two men housed at Allendale died within a day of each other.

The first was James Slater, convicted in 2016 of killing his wife, Brenda. The 70-year-old died on May 5.

The next day, 60-year-old Bryan Furman died. The Myrtle Beach man was imprisoned for sexually assaulting young girls.

By then, the ACLU of South Carolina had called on state officials to release inmates most vulnerable to the virus, particularly the elderly. The advocacy group, which later sued demanding better safety measures for inmates, noted that very few inmates over 65 go on to commit new crimes that land them back in prison.