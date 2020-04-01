Charleston-area supermarket shoppers who lately had trouble finding eggs at the store are right to suspect the nation’s egg industry has been disrupted by the behavior of stay-home cooks: The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week reported that buyers are just beginning to replenish egg shelves “laid bare by the recent wave of consumer panic buying.”

Yet closer to home, the situation is radically different. Local egg farmers say the closure of dine-in restaurants has created a significant egg surplus.

“We have many hundreds of dozens of eggs per week that have been orphaned by COVID-19 and need new homes,” says Nathan Boggs of Fili-West Farms in Vance.

Boggs, who calls himself the “Chicken Lord," supplies the eggs which Husk spun into omelets and Saveur du Monde turns into croque monsieurs. He continues, “I'm hoping that the restaurants in Charleston recover and this is a temporary problem, but nobody knows yet.”

Boggs estimates his chickens are weekly laying about 8,400 more eggs than he’s selling.

According to Boggs, most restaurants which have remained open for takeout have drastically scaled back their egg purchases. The only exception is Xiao Bao Biscuit, which offers an egg as a $2 upgrade to okonomiyaki, its signature menu item. A Fili-West egg also figures into every order of pad kra pow.

For now, Xiao Bao is trying to support Fili-West by retailing cartons of its extra-large eggs. Other downtown Charleston restaurants are also doubling as retail egg outlets, with both The Daily and Babas on Cannon selling Storey Farm eggs by the dozen.

At Babas, the eggs are priced at $5.95, which is admittedly more than industrial eggs command. The USDA puts the average price of a dozen large white eggs at $2.58, a two-year high. In New York and California, consumers are paying more than $3 for a carton which cost half as much in mid-February.

As numerous media outlets have reported, anxiety and despondency over the future have prompted Americans to hoard eggs for possible quarantines, and stockpile them for never-ending baking projects. The resulting scarcity has inspired a rash of orders for backyard chickens, with people apparently deciding it’s simpler to produce their own eggs than wait for the grocery store to restock.

But egg industry leaders say there isn’t a true egg shortage: Flocks are producing eggs at the usual rate. What looks like a lack of eggs to consumers is just a temporary lag in the supply chain, a Farm Bureau economist told The Washington Post.

Additionally, egg producers don’t anticipate the usual Easter surge in egg demand, since big Easter brunches and egg-hunting parties aren’t compatible with the tenets of social distancing. And as the USDA points out, many retailers are focused on moving their cage-free and organic eggs “which, largely of the brown shell variety, are poor candidates for Easter coloring activities.”

Another hard-boiled egg holiday appears even sooner on the calendar: An egg is one of six symbolic items traditionally placed on the Seder plate at Passover.

For Charleston-area celebrants who want to make sure its spot is filled, the S.C. Department of Agriculture is keeping an online list of farms which offer on-farm pickup, including three egg farms in Charleston County.