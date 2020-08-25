Editorials: Teachers shouldn't be in the classroom if they're exposed to COVID-19

Schools will undermine public confidence in in-person classes if they require teachers to keep teaching after they've come in close contact with people who are infected with COVID-19, as DHEC says they can. Here, kindergarten teacher Holly Bolling and aide Tara DeFilippi work with 3 of their 4-K students at East North Street Academy in Greenville during the first day of school Monday. Bart Boatwright/Special to The Post and Courier