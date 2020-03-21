Editorial: Yes, it's hard, but we can't let down our coronavirus guard

We’re just one week into full-on coronavirus panic, and it’s awful.

Learning how to do this new work-from-home thing for the first time — if you’re lucky enough to have a job where you can work from home. If you don’t, then wondering what happens when work goes away. Or, if you work in a restaurant or bar, wondering what happens now that work has gone away. Kids underfoot — kids you’re supposed to educate now that the schools can’t do it. Teenagers going stir crazy — and yes, same problem with schools.

Restaurants and bars shuttered. Churches closed. Beaches closed. Parks closed. Malls deserted. Theaters and libraries and museums ... nearly any place where humans gather ... closed. Visiting grandparents, or elderly friends, out of the question. Funerals and weddings and visiting sick or dying friends or relatives in the hospital or nursing home, off limits.

Discovering what a poor substitute “social” media are for actual social interactions.

Toilet paper shortages. Fresh meat and canned goods shortages. Hand sanitizer shortages.

Every day seems to bring new restrictions, new limitations. It feels disorienting and surreal and at times apocalyptic. It’s like a storm enveloping Charleston. Only not just Charleston. The whole state. The whole country. The whole world. There’s no place you can go to escape it all. And the thing that helped us the most after Hurricane Hugo and other storms — coming together, physically coming together, as a community — is now the very thing we have to avoid.

Eventually, it will get better. The hot weather or a vaccine or just the normal course of viruses will end the universal COVID-19 threat. We’ll return to work, and the kids will return to school and day care, and we’ll congregate in restaurants and bars, at ballgames and festivals and at churches and synagogues and mosques.

But first, it’s going to get worse. Possibly a lot worse.

If you’re in one of those high-risk categories or you think you’ve been exposed, it’s going to get scary as hospitals run low on supplies and doctors don’t always have good answers, and maybe you can’t get a test.

If you and everyone you know are healthy, it’s going to get tempting to start questioning all the restrictions. Maybe you’re already doing that. It’s going to be tempting to ignore them. To flout social-distancing recommendations. To go out into the world as if touching objects and even other people were no problem. Because surely this whole thing is overblown.

We can’t give in to that temptation.

We have to resist it not just for our own sake but for the sake of those who are the most vulnerable. For the sake of our public health system. For the sake of our entire economy and, at the risk of sounding overly dramatic, our entire way of life.

If you become infected, you might not even know it. Even if you know it, you’ll probably be just fine. But you’ll infect others. And they’ll infect others. And all those others will infect still more others, and the vulnerable will be infected. And die. And this will drag on even longer than it might if we all take this seriously. And our hospitals will be overwhelmed. And we don’t know what happens then, but it’s bad. It could be unimaginably worse.

All of us, collectively and individually, have to do our part to keep that awful scenario from becoming reality.