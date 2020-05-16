Editorial: With SC tax revenue dropping, Legislature can't shortchange schools again

Teachers and parents have been doing an extraordinary amount of work since mid-March to keep S.C. students on track to finish this school year with the knowledge we need them to have. And many students will be just fine despite this coronavirus-abbreviated school year.

Many won’t.

Education Superintendent Molly Spearman recently told a panel of education leaders that public school teachers have been unable to contact between 4% and 5% of their students since Gov. Henry McMaster ordered school buildings vacated for the year. That sounds low, but in a state with 680,000 public school students, that’s more than 30,000 children.

A lot of the 650,000 others are struggling.

School districts report that they’ve counted 160,000 students who don’t have computer devices to allow them to participate in online learning; 150,000 households with students lack internet access. Even the best teachers are not equipped to provide a decent education for more than two months to students who can’t access online classes.

Even students with all the necessary technology are falling short.

quoted a Richland 2 administrator who told the panel that many of his Advance Placement students aren’t participating regularly in online classes, because they just aren’t engaging enough. Yes, they should be participating, but saying that doesn’t change the reality. And if students aren’t participating, they aren’t learning. And that’s a problem.

All this is why Mrs. Spearman wants to get students back into the classroom by fall. And why she wants to beef up this year’s summer school programs and tack six instructional days onto the beginning of the next school year — at a cost of $50 million for summer school and $30 million per day for the fall.

That’s without even considering all the extra money that will be needed to bring students back to school — from slashing school bus capacity to making sure they’re spaced far enough apart in the classroom, which likely will require splitting classes in half.

It’s hard to argue with the need.

Even with hundreds of millions of dollars in extra federal funding, meeting that need will be another matter.

The Legislature passed a measure Tuesday to keep state government operating at its current funding level in the new fiscal year that starts July 1; lawmakers will return to work in September to pass a regular budget — one that likely will need to be smaller.

Although it’s hard to imagine how the state could follow through with pre-pandemic promises of large pay raises for teachers — or even teachers’ normal step raises — it’s equally hard to imagine how we catch up all the kids who have fallen behind this spring and then provide them with a safe and adequate education next year with less money. And after years of shorting our schools — in terms of both smart policy and adequate funding — South Carolina simply cannot afford to fall back into our old habits.

Our state government has no duty that is more important that providing a decent education to all children.

We realize it will be difficult for legislators to avoid a new round of school funding cuts — much less to provide the extra that schools will need to spend in a COVID-19 world. Between them, public education and Medicaid receive about half of state spending, and we essentially have to give money back to the federal government if we cut Medicaid funding. But it’s not impossible; not if legislators finally do what they refused to even consider during the last recession: decide which non-education and non-Medicaid programs are essential, fund them, and flat-line everything else.

That might seem extreme, but even if the recession ends soon, our world has changed. Our spending patterns and our employment patterns — which form the basis of state government funding — have changed. Our public health needs have changed. Our education needs have changed. Lawmakers need to go ahead now and start changing what constitutes our government, in order to prepare for the post-COVID-19 — and pre-next-pandemic — world.