Editorial: Will we see another COVID spike? You will help answer that

The good news is South Carolina successfully flattened the curve of its first rise in COVID-19 infections, and its hospitals were far from overwhelmed with patients. The bad news is the state saw a record 1,768 confirmed coronavirus cases during the past week — about a third more cases than state experts expected and more than they could chalk up to simply doing more tests.
This comes as the nation comes to terms with mixed news about the pandemic: The situation is improving in some states and growing worse in others.
As South Carolina shifts to its monitor and respond mode, it can be difficult to grasp the meaning of all the numbers released daily by state officials and others, particularly when it comes to answering this all-important question: Is the virus spreading fast enough again that we need to worry about our hospitals being overwhelmed? Might we ever need a further tightening on businesses, government operations and other public activities?
Dr. Michael Sweat of the Medical University of South Carolina has been crunching many numbers to shed light on those questions for policymakers to act on. He points to a measure that has not been as publicized but that gives a strong signal as far as what might happen next: the growth in number of reported COVID-19 infections from week to week. The Charleston region has been seeing a decline, at least until last week when the figure rose from less than 1% to 1.6%. If it rises again Wednesday when results are updated, that could be cause for more caution, particularly if it reaches 5% or more.
“That’s still a pretty low number,” he tells us, “but that has started to go back up again. What you want to be focusing on a lot as you move forward is do we have it under control. If you start seeing high growth rates, that’s the major alarm bell we have.”
Meanwhile, other data show people in Charleston — like those across the country — are leaving their homes almost as much as they did before the outbreak arrived here. “If we go back to the same behavior, science will just tell you that there’s a greater risk of an explosion happening than there was before. As we get greater prevalence, these increases in the growth rate are not something we want to see happen.”
Keep in mind it takes two to three weeks after a super-spreader event before the resulting infections shows up in the data. As MUSC President Dr. David Cole says in his op-ed on the Commentary page, educated guesswork is going on as everyone tries to balance health concerns with economic and social ones. “There is not a verified, one-size-fits-all pandemic playbook to follow,” Dr. Cole writes.
Fortunately, for the vast majority of us, the challenge over interpreting the most recent COVID-19 statistics is far less important than simply keeping on our current course. For the foreseeable future, regardless of whether numbers go up or down, we will need to maintain our social distances; wear masks when social distancing is difficult to do; and keep religiously washing our hands.
Dr. Sweat says the COVID-19 crisis seems to parallel the nation’s battle against HIV many years ago. Both produced a great fear at first, but most people eventually gained a respect for the seriousness of HIV only after they knew someone, a friend or coworker, who got it. While too many still aren’t wearing masks or taking social distancing very seriously, Dr. Sweat predicts that will slowly change as the number of people infected grows.
That’s why it’s important to remember the intensity of what’s going on around the nation and even around the state ultimately isn’t as important as what each of us does to ensure the virus doesn’t affect us.