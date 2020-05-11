Editorial: While this pandemic is with us, let's maximize our outdoor spaces

There’s no question restaurants are among the hardest-hit businesses in this pandemic, and that’s why Charleston City Council and other local governments should do all they can to help them reopen in a safe and responsible way.
In Charleston, where a thriving dining scene has helped the city build a national reputation, City Council members should approve an emergency ordinance Tuesday night to give restaurants new flexibility in using both private and public outdoor space, particularly sidewalks. For some, the flexibility could make the difference between life and death for their businesses.
The proposed ordinance also would write into city law the state’s guidelines, including spacing tables at least 6 feet apart, capping the size of parties to eight, posting safety signs and cleaning salt and pepper shakers, ketchup bottles and common surfaces between customers.
Some may bristle at these emergency measures being set into law, even temporarily, but doing so underscores their seriousness and shouldn’t pose a problem for any restaurant manager committed to operating a safe space. As the city has done with other COVID-19-related rules, enforcing these rules with a light touch and common sense also will be key — and should help persuade customers it’s safe to return.
The easiest part of the new ordinance may be giving restaurants new flexibility to use their privately owned spaces, such as a parking areas or walkways, for diners. The town of Mount Pleasant and other municipalities took this step shortly after Gov. Henry McMaster allowed outside dining to resume last week, with few if any reported problems so far.
The trickier part will be letting some restaurants use public spaces such as sidewalks. The ordinance would set aside temporarily the city’s current outdoor dining regulations and allow for a more flexible, expedited application process. In short, restaurants would be given permission for sidewalk dining if their plan has the recommended spacing and leaves at least 6 feet of sidewalk clear for safe pedestrian passage. Not every restaurant will be able to meet those rules.
Charleston looked closely at Tampa, Florida, which waived certain regulations to allow restaurants and stores to expand onto sidewalks, city parking spaces and even some streets in four parts of that city.
Charleston’s ordinance, if approved, would be an experiment of sorts: No one knows how many restaurants would seek to use sidewalks or how smoothly the city would handle such requests. And it’s impossible to guess what public pushback might surface.
But it’s important to note this would be an emergency ordinance and subject to renewal sooner rather than later. With news Monday that Old Towne Grill and Seafood, one of Charleston’s oldest family-owned restaurants, is shuttering for good, we are reminded anew that this sector is fighting for its economic life.
Loosening sidewalk dining rules would help only some businesses. Just 25 Charleston restaurants had permission to use sidewalks for dining under the old rules, and many of them didn’t bother to do so every day. It’s unclear how many more might benefit from this proposed change, said Planning Director Jacob Lindsey, who added, “We’re really trying to do everything we can to help restaurants and at the same time protect public safety.”
City staff also are researching the possibilities of closing off sections of streets — or perhaps even closing some streets entirely for part of the day — to create still more outdoor dining options. Such a step would be more complicated because of safety issues, particularly access for people with physical challenges and police and fire trucks — and because many city streets are owned and maintained by the state, which also would have to agree to any changes.
But it’s absolutely worth exploring to help the city’s struggling restaurant industry to survive the costly shutdowns necessitated by the pandemic. We all should think anew about how we can temporarily put our public spaces to their best possible use as we grapple with a public health threat that might not go away anytime soon.