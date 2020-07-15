Editorial: What pandemic? SC government wants to pack us all into stores on a single weekend

Death and taxes aren’t the only inevitabilities in South Carolina. As the S.C. Revenue Department just reminded us, there’s no escaping our state’s ridiculous back-to-school sales tax “holiday.”
In the past, this annual event has mainly been an annoying attempt by the Legislature to manipulate consumer purchases, a sop to the retail industry, a missed opportunity to focus on the real problems with our tax system and an insult to common sense.
Among its absurdities are the “back-to-school” wedding gown and such other tax-free items as pet coats and sweaters, diapers, work uniforms purchased by the employee, formal wear and ski boots. Specifically excluded from the long list of untaxed bed and bath purchases are “dorm items.”
This year, the “holiday” could turn into another big contributor to school districts deciding not to let kids go back to school at all.
You thought Memorial Day and the Fourth of July weekend promoted virus transmission by enticing people to get out in public more than was safe? Imagine what could happen when our state government ramps up its annual push to pack everybody into clothing, footwear, electronics and home goods retailers on a single weekend.
To the degree that there was ever anything legitimate about the tax “holiday,” it was to prop up brick-and-mortar retailers — which employ our neighbors and support our schools and other government operations through their property taxes — against online retailers, many of which only recently started charging the same state and local sales taxes that local retailers always did.
But while we do need to support the businesses that have a physical presence in our communities — and particularly those that are locally owned — it’s neither smart nor responsible to try to encourage Black Friday crowds in the middle of a pandemic.
The Revenue Department didn’t create the “holiday,” and obviously it doesn’t have the option of calling it off. But there’s nothing that requires the agency to hype the event like it usually does.
Nor is there anything to stop it from focusing its public information campaign on the need for shoppers to be mindful of COVID-19, perhaps by avoiding crowds and making purchases online rather than in person. That might not make some retailers happy, but neither will running our coronavirus infections up so high that even people who are mocking mask-wearing today decide it’s just not safe to leave the house.
The department did give a nod to the coronavirus in its news release, reminding shoppers to check with retailers about online shopping, delivery and curbside pick-up options and urging shoppers to practice social distancing “and other guidelines recommended by the CDC and SCDHEC” — which we assume must mean to wear a mask. Which everybody ought to do, and not just on the pack-the-stores weekend.
But the release also encouraged people to whip up enthusiasm by participating in a social media campaign to get everybody out shopping on the designated dates, even suggesting campaign ideas for retailers.
We hope shoppers will have better sense than the Revenue Department and any retailers that hype the weekend. Whether they do or not, we hope the spectacle of state government acting to encourage packed stores at a time when the ever-increasing number of COVID-19 infections in the state threatens to lock children out of the schools again will be enough to wake up the Legislature to this out-of-control farce, which has transformed overnight from absurd to dangerous.