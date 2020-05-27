Editorial: Wearing a mask doesn’t make it OK to be a jerk. Neither does not wearing one

We are unabashedly pro-mask: We think everybody ought to be wearing masks in public. Particularly restaurant staff, who have to work in close contact with people who obviously can’t wear masks while they’re eating. In fact, we think Gov. Henry McMaster should have made mask-wearing a condition for reopening restaurants and other businesses.

But he didn’t, so all of us have to make our own choices about how to protect ourselves from others who might be infected with COVID-19 and how to protect others from us, since any of us could be carrying the virus.

That includes choosing where to take our business. It does not include choosing to be a jerk.

Unfortunately, as Post and Courier food critic Hannah Raskin reports, a lot of people seem to think that’s an essential part of it. So they’re posting nasty face-mask arguments to the new Facebook page Lowcountry Eat Out! And they’re not content to confine this latest culture-war fight to the places where people go to hate: social media sites. They’re bringing their rage into the restaurants themselves, with guests yelling at other guests for not wearing masks, mocking owners for not opening their dining rooms and berating servers for failing to accommodate their deliberately impossible requests.

It’s as if we’ve forgotten about our world-famous Southern hospitality, which starts with being polite. Simply being polite.

Maybe it’s time for all of us to take a deep breath, put the hostility on hold and follow a few simple rules:

If you’re outraged by the fact that a restaurant doesn’t require its wait staff to wear masks, don’t go to that restaurant.

If you’re outraged by the fact that a restaurant does require its wait-staff to wear masks — or that individual servers choose to wear masks — don’t go to that restaurant.

By all means, let businesses know why you’re doing or not doing business with them. But do that matter-of-factly, without yelling or spewing profanity or being in another way insulting. (Spewing profanity, by the way, is the best indication you can give that you aren’t very articulate. And that your momma didn’t raise you right.)

Don’t complain to or about the policies of restaurants or other businesses you would never patronize to begin with. At a time when hospitality and tourism jobs have been cut in half, that’s not simply rude. It could contribute to the death of a local business, which hurts us all — including those of us who disagree with whatever decisions that business has made about what’s best for its employees and customers.

If you encounter people whose mask-wearing preference makes you uncomfortable, by all means make a point of giving them a wide berth. But don’t insult them. Don’t even “nicely” suggest that they should or shouldn’t wear one. You probably won’t even persuade your best friend, but certainly not a stranger.

No matter how much you might share the person’s opinion, do not ever, ever applaud or in any way indicate any support for anyone who’s being a jerk.

Yes, there are some people who are wearing or not wearing masks and pushing for reopenings or pushing back against them because they’ve decided this is the new front of the ridiculous culture wars.

But most people are taking basic precautions or not based on honest differences about how they perceive the danger of COVID-19 — in the same way that individuals make different decisions based on their perception of danger from skydiving or riding motorcycles or drinking too much or eating a fatty diet or a world of other choices.

We don’t have to agree with their choices, or support their choices, and we certainly have the option of urging politicians and businesses to change their policies. But we’re not going to persuade anyone or make ourselves one bit safer or shorten this pandemic or get our economy back up to speed one second sooner or in any other way do any good by berating people.

Such behavior can, however, do a lot of harm. And regardless of how we feel about masks, every one of us is better than that.