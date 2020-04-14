Editorial: We will overcome tornadoes, hurricanes — and this virus

It doesn’t seem fair. As South Carolina, like the rest of the country, grapples with the double whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic and our cratering economy, tornadoes ripped through the state Monday, killing nine and upending many more lives.
The damage from the storm system was scattered across the South, where more than 30 lives were lost. And it touched almost every corner of this state, from Seneca in the Upstate to Hampton County near the coast, where five people died. A Walterboro woman perished when a tree fell on her house, and planes were tossed around at a nearby airport. The storm tore a path of destruction through the Moncks Corner area. “We have a new disaster on our hands,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.
Across South Carolina, the grim tally included at least seven tornadoes, hundreds of homes damaged, 2,500 trees blown onto state roads and about 300,000 properties left without power.
But we will overcome this latest assault. Within hours of the damage, neighbors began helping neighbors trim damaged trees and clear debris. Utility trucks and teams of insurance adjusters began to roll. Those whose homes were seriously damaged were put up in hotels, largely empty as most people stay home.
While Monday’s storm was the most intense of its kind that South Carolina has seen in at least a decade, it serves as a reminder that our fight against coronavirus — as unprecedented, uncertain and unusual as it is — will not remain our only challenge.
And most of us already realize that. We were encouraged last week to see the city of Charleston create a COVID-19 Hurricane Task Force, because at least some restrictions and infection concerns almost certainly will remain in effect after hurricane seasons begins on June 1. Monday’s tornadoes remind us that a hurricane threat during a pandemic would pose a host of new obstacles involving emergency evacuations, shelters and the like.
Other emergency preparedness departments should consider how their storm plans might need to change this year, if they aren’t already.
But we have faith in the spirit of South Carolina’s people and its leaders to do their best, to help us recover and to prepare for the next disaster. We’ve already seen it.
“Our first responders and firefighters had their hands full with COVID-19,” Walterboro Mayor Bill Young told our reporters Monday, just hours after his town was hit by a likely tornado. “But we’ll get through it. People are leaving their homes to help out. We’re resilient like that.”
It will take resilience and determination and farsightedness to respond effectively to Monday’s disaster while keeping our social distance and taking other precautions to safeguard public health. But it can be done, and we all have a role to play in doing it, regardless of whether this novel coronavirus or a powerful tornado or some other misfortune appears in our path.