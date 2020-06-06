Editorial: We need to trust that SC restaurants are safe. Here's how they can help us

Restaurants and other businesses might not necessarily need to close and deep-clean the entire facility just because one employee tests positive for COVID-19 — particularly when that person hasn’t been at work for several days.

But the owner of Bourbon N’ Bubbles and Mesu restaurants on Upper King Street did precisely that after The Post and Courier asked about a rumor that a kitchen worker had contracted the novel coronavirus.

Apparently the owner understood that at least for now, consumer confidence is king, and the best way to kill a restaurant is to give diners reason to wonder if it’s really safe.

That’s a crucial reminder not just for restaurants but for everyone who’s working so hard to bring our economy back to life after two months of pandemic-induced hibernation — and particularly everyone in Charleston and other tourist destinations.

Yes, our beaches are open, our cultural attractions are coming back online, and our charm never went away. But how many people want to come to Charleston for vacation if they don’t feel safe going out to dinner at one of our fabulous restaurants? Or lunch?

How many of us, for that matter, will really feel like life has reached that elusive new normal until we’re comfortable patronizing our favorite restaurants again?

The unfortunate fact is that dining out poses some of the biggest challenges to guarding against infection: We can’t wear our masks to eat. And in South Carolina, wait staff aren’t consistently wearing masks.

We’re disturbed that Gov. Henry McMaster didn’t order restaurant staff to wear masks as a condition for reopening — and baffled that the restaurant industry’s voluntary guidelines don’t recommend it, saying merely that employees should be “allowed” to wear masks. We believe that’s shortsighted on their part.

Shortsighted too is the absence of even voluntary guidelines about informing the public of infections.

It’s not like restaurants can hide infections: DHEC contact tracing means that employees are going to know when a co-worker tests positive, and the ubiquity of social media means the whole world’s likely going to know, too.

So smart restaurant owners will adopt a total transparency policy: putting the word out themselves when an employee tests positive and explaining the circumstances and what the restaurant is doing to prevent the spread of the virus, in order to help customers make informed decisions about what to do.

Unfortunately, even being 100% transparent might not be enough in a world of voluntary compliance: All it takes is one or two high-profile restaurant outbreaks to shake everybody’s confidence — not just in the affected eatery but in restaurants in general. And then we have to start the trust-building process all over.

Our state could do a lot to protect not just public health but also the restaurant industry and the entire tourism industry by injecting some transparency into the infection business. As The Post and Courier’s Hanna Raskin reports, the Los Angeles County Health Department lists on its website the names of all businesses where at least five employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including restaurants. In South Carolina, DHEC lists all the nursing homes where anyone has tested positive; it should consider expanding that to all businesses — and at the least restaurants.

Unless or until that happens, restaurants should act individually to help build public confidence by voluntarily informing customers about infections. And by requiring their staff to wear masks. The business they save may be their own.