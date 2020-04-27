Editorial: We need our public health experts, including Dr. Fauci, more than ever

It was a good thing President Donald Trump put aside his personal pique earlier this month when tensions appeared to flare between him and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading virologist and key member of the White House task force on COVID-19.
That’s because our nation’s public health and its economy are tied more closely together than ever before, and we need all the expertise we can get not only to keep Americans as healthy as possible but also to breathe life back into our economy as quickly as possible. Simply put, the issue of the economy or jobs versus public health is a wrongheaded way to look at things.
South Carolina is but one example. Gov. Henry McMaster made a controversial call to let so-called nonessential businesses reopen, but many have not. Those that have are seeing far from business as usual. That’s because no business owners in their right minds would reopen before they have confidence about whether their employees — and customers and suppliers and anyone else who enters their store — will be safe. Or as safe as possible. And most people — i.e., consumers — get the message that saying at home is still our best bet, at least for a while longer.
We would all like to be free of social distancing. But if Dr. Fauci and the world’s other top experts agree that premature lifting of the restrictions would likely cause a rebound in cases that could again threaten to overwhelm health-care resources, cost more lives and further damage the economy, we must all listen.
Dr. Fauci attracted the ire of some commentators when he told CNN, frankly and accurately, that earlier social distancing “could have saved lives.” But he also acknowledged that decisions to shut down were complicated. And the decisions to reopen are proving complicated, too.
That’s why we need to continue to hear from health experts we have come to know and trust, including Dr. Fauci and Dr. and Ambassador Deborah Birx, who also has played a lead role on the White House Coronavirus Task Force. And from Dr. Linda Bell of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and Dr. David Cole of the Medical University of South Carolina and many others.
We’re not going to wish or spend our way out of this: Medical research and public policies based on sound science will lead the way. It’s imperative that the president stick to conveying facts in his public comments, not freewheeling conjecture, and that the medical experts don’t get caught in the resulting crossfire from his many critics.
That’s why Dr. Fauci and others are so important now, and why — on a lighter note — we were happy to see the doctor get his wish to be portrayed by actor Brad Pitt.
In opening “Saturday Night Live,” Mr. Pitt, as Dr. Fauci, diplomatically corrected some of President Trump’s more controversial comments about COVID-19. The spoof ended on a serious note with Mr. Pitt removing his gray wig and glasses to thank Dr. Fauci for his calm and clarity and all other medical workers, first responders and their families for their work on the front lines. Their service to us all is no joke.