Editorial: We need a wartime response to the coronavirus crisis

The cratering financial markets’ response to the Federal Reserve Board’s decision to slash interest rates to almost zero makes it clear the nation’s money managers believe the health and economic crisis triggered by the new coronavirus is going to get worse before it gets better. If it does, working Americans will be among the hardest hit, and we need an immediate, wartime-like mobilization to mitigate the harm.
That things are going to get worse also was the sobering message Sunday from the White House coronavirus task force. Large-scale testing is belatedly getting under way, and it is expected to uncover more cases that have so far escaped detection. The infection rate, already an alarming one that’s on pace to reach the level experienced in Italy without robust action, is likely to continue going up until the social isolation measures now spreading throughout the nation begin to take effect. It is anybody’s guess how long that will take: A reasonable assumption is at least four weeks.
Meanwhile, economic activity at all levels is collapsing, sharply reducing the income of all but the wealthy (who are losing money in the stock market). Charleston’s myriad tourism-based businesses and thousands of service-industry workers are among the most vulnerable as the economy essentially shuts down and people prudently stay home to help stem the spread of COVID-19. The economic fallout gained momentum Tuesday when Gov. Henry McMaster closed dine-in service at South Carolina’s bars and restaurants, and three carriage tour companies in Charleston suspended their operations.
The Fed has about run out of tools to fight the collapse. We must depend on wise and swift action by Congress to do the job, and it’s a big one. We can’t shutter the U.S. economy without bold action to help keep families and businesses afloat.
The federal government must quickly find a way to cushion the blow to wage earners and small businesses and help fend off larger-scale bankruptcies and unemployment that are sure to follow the economic slowdown.
The major lesson learned from the ineffective “shovel-ready” government response to the 2008 financial crisis, verified by a number of academic studies, is that the most effective way to fight a risk of this type is to put money directly into the hands of those who need it most. This will require tax relief, as proposed by President Trump, who is pitching a $1 trillion stimulus plan. It should include cutting checks to individuals who have lost income because of the downturn.
Given the bewildering network of existing government subsidies and taxes, finding the right path will be difficult, but our leaders must do so. The path should be effective without being unnecessarily generous or tied up in red tape. We realize it will be hard to hit on the right mix of measures and to come to an agreement on a rule about when the extra aid can be discontinued, but Congress can do a lot when challenged.
That is why it is essential that Democrats and Republicans not fight over details and work together in Congress to start pumping money into the economy as soon as possible. Special interests hoping to benefit from this crisis should put their hands back in their pockets. This is a national crisis and they must get in line like the rest of us.
This week will prove critical. Any further delay risks a sharp rise in unemployment and real distress for millions of Americans. To our elected representatives in the House and Senate, and to the White House: This is no time for quibbling. It is time to respect your oaths of office and work together to save the nation.