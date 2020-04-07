Editorial: We must solve the medical supplies problem

The inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services reported last week that hospitals around the country are facing widespread shortages of masks, gowns and gloves needed to help protect doctors and nurses caring for the surge of patients suffering from COVID-19.
These shortages of personal protective equipment and tests for the disease are a national disgrace — and a threat to both medical personnel and patients — that must be addressed quickly.
The facts surrounding the shortages are complicated. Such supplies often deteriorate with age, and when pulled out of storage can fail to provide adequate protection. The health care system and federal and state governments also were relying on their ability to purchase adequate supplies on the global market, particularly from China. But the large-scale outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan in January led China to scour world markets for hundreds of tons of the needed supplies.
Now the supplies are needed in the U.S. and other countries, and it has taken time to create additional supply lines here and abroad to meet the increasing demand.
Global pandemics require global cooperation, and China has been sorely lacking in that area. Canada and the United States in February together shipped over 30 tons of donated PPE to China. But as demand surged here and in Europe, China has not responded in kind. Instead, it is accused of selectively supplying countries based on a political calculation of what is best for China. This is another painful lesson on why we should not rely on China for such critical products.
To make matters worse, some foreigners seeking to purchase PPE from China have been scammed. Spain bought millions of costly virus test kits from China only to find them 30 percent effective. According to a legal blog published by Harris Bricken, a West Coast law firm specializing in trade with China, American customers ordering PPE from China have paid for goods but gotten no delivery. In one case, a company ordered medical face masks and got “dusty, moldy Halloween masks.” When they do deliver, Chinese firms often ask many times what the equipment cost before the crisis, adding price-gouging to the country’s list of misdeeds.
It has become apparent that global supply chains for such critical goods are not going to be the answer to all of our problems. Recently, President Donald Trump issued orders that American firms should not take new export orders for such goods and has used the Defense Production Act to direct General Motors to make vitally needed respirators.
The domestic supply chain also has proven to be less than reliable. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that more than 1,000 companies responded to a federal call to provide supplies needed for the pandemic, but for a variety of reasons, only about three companies had supplies the feds could actually buy.
The bootstrap remedy being followed all over the country is to use local production facilities and inventive approaches to try to fill some of the demand for critical medical supplies. A recent story in The Post and Courier told how a collaborative effort between Medical University of South Carolina staffers and West Ashley High School instructors has led to the school producing medical-quality face masks with 3D printers. Other local schools as well as students also have contributed their technical know-how to produce masks.
That uniquely American blend of enterprise, energy and inventive spirit, which also includes some deft manufacturers around the country and ramped-up production by some large companies, should break the bottleneck and help solve the medical supply problem.
And when we come through the other side of this crisis, we as a nation must plan more carefully to ensure that we are never again caught short when lives are at stake because of another pandemic.