Editorial: We have 6 weeks. How will you make it safer for kids to return to school?

We’ve been arguing for weeks about whether it’s safer for kids to stay home or return to in-person classes with South Carolina’s COVID-19 infections soaring. That’s the wrong question.

Rather than “whether,” we need to be asking “how.” How can we make it safe enough for kids to return to the classroom five days a week? Recall, after all, that the American Pediatric Association didn’t say send kids back to school no matter what. It said “all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.” That is: Kids need to be in school. We have to do whatever it takes to make it safe enough to get them there.

More and more school districts say it’s not safe to meet Gov. Henry McMaster’s request for five-day-a-week in-person classes after Labor Day. We’ve got six weeks to change that.

Depending on your age, six weeks is an eternity or the blink of an eye. But in six weeks, you can heal a broken bone. Train for a 5K. Lose 10 pounds. Get COVID-19 infections under control.

Writing in the Journal of the American Medical Association this month, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pointed to studies showing the profound effect that wearing face coverings can have on infection rates, even acting like herd immunity to stop the spread. As Robert Redfield told a JAMA Live webcast: “If we could get everybody to wear a mask right now, I really think in the next four, six, eight weeks, we could bring this epidemic under control.”

We’re starting to see more mask wearing, as more governments and businesses require them and as public health officials make their case more forcefully and more politicians get on board. But we’re nowhere near Dr. Redfield’s “everybody.”

When Columbia marketing company Chernoff Newman surveyed 500 South Carolinians in late June, only about half said they wear a mask all the time. But three-quarters said they believe it helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and 80% said they were fine with government and businesses telling them to wear one. Eighty percent isn’t “everybody,” but it could make a big difference — if we can translate acceptance into action.

We welcome all the businesses that are requiring masks and urge more to do likewise. We welcome all the local governments that are requiring them, and urge more to follow suit. More than 70 cities and counties have issued mask ordinances, covering close to half of South Carolina’s 5.1 million residents, but that still leaves more than half the state without such requirements.

We again urge Gov. McMaster to impose a mask mandate, or at the least to stop spouting his nonsense about how we can’t enforce a mandate, and to order DHEC to shut down businesses that host large gatherings and openly flout social-distancing guidelines. And we urge local governments to heed the reminder from Mr. McMaster’s office that they still have the power to break up gatherings of three or more people that pose a public health risk, and arrest anyone who refuses. They should start acting.

And all of us should do our part: Wear a mask in public. Stay at least 6 feet away from other people. Don’t touch your face. Wash your hands and clean frequently touched surfaces obsessively. Stay home as much as you can and always if you’re not feeling well.

Elected officials can’t solve this problem alone. Neither can police or businesses. So, what are you doing to get the infections under control, and make it safe enough to send kids back to school in person? If your answer is “nothing,” you need to try harder.