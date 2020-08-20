Editorial: We could all use some hopeful news on COVID-19, and USC might have it

The key to getting COVID-19 under control, public health officials tell us, is to identify people who are infected, persuade them to quarantine, do contact tracing to identify the people they might have infected, and persuade those people to quarantine unless or until they test negative.
It’s a great plan that up until now has been plagued by inconvenient realities even beyond the problem of getting enough cooperation: With estimates of asymptomatic carriers up to 80%, it only works when you test a lot more people than we’re testing in South Carolina. And you need results soon enough to track down contacts before they have time to infect more people. But until there are more test supplies and lab technicians and testing equipment to go around, the choice is between having more results and faster results. Not both.
It’s such a problem that some states are starting to “prioritize” the tests in order to give labs a chance to catch up, on the theory that it’s better to have 5,000 test results back in two days than 10,000 back in two weeks, when they won’t do anybody any good. And not just Southern states that refuse to do the things they need to do to control the spread of the virus; Stateline.org reports that California, Michigan and Minnesota are among those slowing down testing.
But while faster clearly is better than more, it’s not a solution, because we have to have both. The solution is to break the logjam.
And the University of South Carolina might be on the cutting edge of doing that.
Last week, the Food and Drug Administration gave approval for USC’s College of Pharmacy, Yale and a handful of other research universities to begin testing saliva-based COVID-19 tests, which don’t need the hard-to-find swabs and chemical agents that are bottlenecked in the supply chain.
The FDA had approved a few other saliva-based tests as early as the spring, but there were questions about accuracy. They were administered at home, so public health officials didn’t get the results, and like the more invasive nasal tests, there simply haven’t been enough test kits produced.
As The Post and Courier’s Avery Wilks reports, USC began offering testing on its Columbia campus on Wednesday and says it can do up to 4,800 tests a day, with results in 24 hours — a schedule school officials hope will help them keep the campus safe as students return to start the fall semester in person.
Although it’s cool for USC to be one of the first universities to develop what could be much more accurate saliva tests, the significant news for South Carolina is the impact that could have on our state’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Days before USC got the green light to begin testing its tests, the state Senate’s Re-Open South Carolina Select Committee decided that we need to change our approach to testing, to move “away from diagnosing people who have symptoms or who were exposed and toward screening whole populations using faster, cheaper, sometimes less accurate tests.”
In order to accomplish that, the panel recommended that some of South Carolina’s $600 million in remaining CARES Act funding be devoted to developing saliva-based testing.
Although ordering a saliva test online and testing yourself at home doesn’t help DHEC do contact tracing, the agency does see advantages to wide-scale saliva testing at testing clinics. And USC spokesman Jeff Stensland tells us the university is in talks with DHEC about creating satellite labs to take its new test beyond the Columbia campus. At this point, he said, it’s “largely be a matter of having sufficient equipment and additional funding to scale up.”
Of course, the tests don’t yet have final FDA approval, and there’s a big difference between running them in an established university lab and setting up a system of new labs across the state, but this could be the most encouraging development we’ve seen since the coronavirus came to South Carolina in March. It’s well worth our lawmakers’ attention.