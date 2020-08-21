Editorial: We can't lose track of SC kids again, and we can't keep shortchanging them

It was shocking this spring when S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman estimated that as many as 40,000 students essentially had gone missing since Gov. Henry McMaster closed the schools in March.

Over time, we learned that the number was only — only — 16,085, and most of them weren’t actually missing. Many simply weren’t turning in their assignments, even as their parents continued to pick up lunches from school and in some cases even check in occasionally with their teachers.

Now, after leaning harder on school districts to be more precise about who was and wasn’t unaccounted for, and after bringing in the Department of Social Services and local law enforcement and even legislators, officials told a Senate panel on Wednesday they’ve been able to whittle the number of unaccounted-for students down to 780.

So, we should be relieved, right? Well, not precisely.

Yes, it’s good that only 780 kids are unaccounted for, and we’re glad DSS has been able to find 2,300 who had dropped off the schools’ radar screens. That’s only a tenth of 1% of South Carolina’s 780,000 public school students.

But that’s still 780 kids who were attending our schools in March but can’t be found in August, despite intensive efforts to track them down. And it’s on top of 152 children who have been located — after being off the radar for months — in circumstances that led the state to open child abuse or neglect investigations.

As such, this “good” news is yet another reminder of the crucial role our schools play not only in educating children but also in serving as an early warning system for kids who are in danger. That was one of the reasons the American Academy of Pediatrics has called on officials to make having students “physically present in school” their priority as we grapple with life in the COVID-19 era.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

It’s also a reminder that we must do a better job of keeping track of children as long as we have to rely on virtual education. That doesn’t mean teachers should be expected to track down missing students; they’ve got plenty to do already. What it means is that they have to sound the alarm when kids miss more than a handful of classes, and that somebody — whether it’s school administrators or DSS officials or law enforcement or someone else — needs to track down missing students.

Of course the struggle to figure out how many kids really were missing also should remind us that spotting neglect and abuse isn’t the only reason we need to get kids back in the classroom. We have to get kids back in the classroom because very few of them get a solid education when they’re not there.

What teachers said in a June survey was that there were 16,085 kids they hadn’t been in regular contact with since in-person classes were halted in March. The 15,000 or so whose whereabouts have been determined may be safe, but we can be pretty sure they haven’t learned what they needed to learn this spring. For that matter, a lot of kids whose whereabouts where never in doubt also didn’t learn what they needed to learn this spring.

Despite the best efforts of school officials to catch some of them up during summer programs, they’re unlikely to learn what they need this fall if they’re not back in the classroom on a regular basis. Even the kids who manage to learn enough in online and virtual classrooms are still missing out on developing the soft skills that employers say are as important as academic skills.

Even though 17 districts plan to offer five-day-a-week in-person classes, the rest don’t consider it safe enough to do that; 14 are starting the fall semester without any in-person classes. We have to make it safe enough. And we know how to do that: Wear your mask when you’re in public. Correctly. Always. Maintain a safe social distance. Always. Wash your hands and clean surfaces compulsively. Stay home as much as you can, and always if you aren’t feeling well. Always.