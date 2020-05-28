Editorial: We all need to help hospitals heal

The coronavirus didn’t just make people sick: It struck a blow to our hospitals and other health care institutions, which lost patients and revenues as many people stayed home. We all have a role to play in helping them recover.
Some good news from the early phase of reopening the economy is that the Medical University of South Carolina and other hospitals in the state are open for business again, as are a large number of doctors’ offices.
Our premier hospital has adopted a new motto, “We are ready, we are safe, we are open,” to encourage the return of patients.
And patients are coming back. But the large drop-off over nearly three months has hurt hospitals and patients’ health here and across the nation.
Thankfully, COVID-19 patients did not overwhelm South Carolina’s hospitals, but the hospitals were overwhelmed with red ink. MUSC was forced to lay off 900 staff and cut others’ pay as elective surgeries and other procedures were suspended.
Now that the hospital has resumed its regular functions, patients are beginning to show up again. This is an important part of the reopening process.
The damage that COVID-19 did here to MUSC and its patient population is a pattern that has been repeated throughout the nation. First we learned that we needed to keep the health care system from being overwhelmed by coronavirus cases by staying home as much as possible. Now we are learning that the steep decline in regular patient visits, along with the added costs of treating those with COVID-19, has put many of the nation’s hospitals in financial peril.
And it undoubtedly led some South Carolinians who have deferred treatment to become sicker than they ought to be. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 48% of Americans said they or a family member skipped or delayed medical care because of the pandemic, and 11% of them said the person’s condition worsened as a result. That is yet another deleterious effect of the pandemic.
As the South Carolina Hospital Association recently noted, observing social distancing practices in hospitals has posed a “paradoxical dilemma.”
Earlier this month, Dr. Christine Carr, a professor of emergency medicine and public health sciences and head of the emergency department at MUSC, said the hospital was running at “about 50 to 60 percent of where we typically are during this time of year.”
The headline on a recent Post and Courier story summed up the problem in the Lowcountry and the nation: “Where did the sickest patients go?”
More recently, Dr. Carr told the SCHA that patients are returning to the emergency department, although it is still below the pre-coronavirus level of service. But as she noted earlier, a lot of very sick people went untended during the crisis, telling SCHA, “We are a level one trauma center, a comprehensive stroke center, we do a lot of oncology (work) and transplants in a very sick patient population. So where are all these patients? ... We are very concerned that patients that need to be in the (hospital) are not coming and having bad outcomes as a result.”
This pandemic is expected to cost South Carolina’s hospitals more than $2.3 billion, according to SCHA, which added the costs of treating COVID-19 patients, the revenues lost from suspending other operations, and special payments to hospitals that Congress already has agreed to send.
Nationwide, the American Hospital Association estimates the monthly impact on hospitals at $50 billion. As large as that is, it doesn’t include the human toll on doctors, nurses and patients.
If Congress approves another coronavirus relief package, it should include money to help our health care system recover. Meanwhile, we all can help by seeking medical care as we did before the coronavirus struck. If it’s safe to eat out, it’s safe to go see the doctor.