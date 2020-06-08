Editorial: Vote in Tuesday's SC primaries — carefully and patiently

Have you voted yet? If not, then you need to get to the polls for Tuesday's state primary elections. It should be safe, since so many of us have already voted by mail. So don’t use COVID-19 as an excuse to skip your opportunity to influence who represents you.

Although some contests will be decided in the November election, a lot of them will be effectively if not literally decided in these primaries, because there is no or only token opposition in the general election.

But don’t take chances: The novel coronavirus is just as dangerous as it ever was, and your chances of contracting it if you don’t take precautions are higher than ever, since more South Carolinians have it now than ever. So wear a mask and keep your distance from other people — particularly any people who aren’t wearing masks. And bring your own pen to sign in.

Before you go out, though, make sure you know where you’ll be voting; it might not be where you’re used to. Up to half the polling places in some counties have been moved or consolidated, because many churches and other non-governmental venues are closed to the public during the pandemic and a lot of poll workers decided it was too dangerous to spend 12 hours out in public, even with precautions state officials have ordered for their protection. Check with your county’s election office.

And please practice patience — both while you’re waiting to vote and later, while you’re waiting to find out who won. All those absentee ballots will take extra time to count — not, as we had expected, because of our new paper-ballot voting system, which only slows the counting of in-person absentee votes, but because so many more of us voted by mail, which involves paper that always takes more time to tally. We ought to have results tonight, since turnout in primaries is a fraction of what it is in November. But remember that the world won’t end — and it does not suggest that the elections were hacked or defrauded — if you don’t find out who won until Wednesday, or even later.

If this is your first time using the state’s new paper-ballot system, don’t be surprised if it feels a lot like our old electronic voting system. Against the wishes of a lot of legislators, state election officials decided to spend a ton of extra money to make it feel this way, purchasing a Rube Goldberg contraption to run a simple paper-and-pencil process through an electronic interface. But it still has that paper backup they promised.