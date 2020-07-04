Editorial: Virtual school this fall? SC parents will have options; some may be good

Regardless of the extremes to which schools go to keep kids at a safe distance, some parents are not going to feel comfortable allowing their children to return to in-person classrooms in two months. And the more widespread COVID-19 becomes in South Carolina, the more parents will look for other options.

Even the best online classroom will never match an in-person classroom; teachers can’t scan the Zoom interface the way they can a classroom, can’t pick up on the subtle signs of inattention or confusion. And students can’t learn the vital skills about human interaction online as well as they can in person.

But some remote education experiences are better than others — much better. So it’s good that our state is working to make more and (more significantly) better options available. Unlike the spring, when the only realistic option was to just take what their children’s school offered, this means parents who don’t want their kids in a physical classroom need to take as much care in picking a virtual option as they would making choices about in-person classes.

All of those options should be an improvement over what too many students experienced in the spring, when teachers who had never been trained to teach remotely suddenly had to start doing that in two days.In addition to making plans in case they need to move their in-person classes online mid-semester, Charleston County and some other districts plan to offer a fully virtual option in the fall, with teachers who are trained to teach online.

And the state Department of Education is expanding the course offerings of VirtualSC, an online program that uses specially trained online-only teachers to provide 7th- through 12th-grade classes that students can’t get or can’t fit into their schedules at their regular schools.

S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman reminded parents last month that they also have the option of enrolling their children in a virtual charter school. That’s true, and some of those schools have the advantage of experience teaching in an online environment.

But charter does not automatically mean better, any more than private does. While some charter schools provide an excellent education, some have been abysmal failures. And although it’s supposed to be quick and easy to close failing charter schools, some have been allowed to remain open while they fight through appeals to hold onto their charters, and the state funding those charters provide.

This problem was exacerbated three years ago, when Erskine University, a private college in the Upstate, used a loophole in state law to declare itself an alternative charter-school authorizer and rescue several schools that the S.C. Charter School District was about to close for poor performance.

Lawmakers complained that this arrangement lowered the standards for charter schools in order to prop up the financially ailing college, but for three years now, the Legislature has refused to close that loophole, although it did approve a plan last year that might eventually result in some closures.

All of this means that parents need to remember that charter schools are not all created equal — and they’re not all held to the same standards.

If you live in Charleston County or another district that’s providing a virtual-school option this fall, your safest bet is probably to use that, and supplement it as needed with VirtualSC classes. And if you’re tempted to try one of the virtual charter schools, be sure to check out its report cards, which are available at the S.C. Education Department’s website. You might find out that it’s not doing quite as good a job as the website leads you to believe.