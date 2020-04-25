Editorial: Use summer to figure out how to catch up SC students; they’ll need it

There’s not a perfect way to educate students in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, but there are a couple of clearly wrong approaches: Bringing children back into the schools next month likely would endanger students, teachers and families and reverse our hard-won progress against the spread COVID-19. And simply declaring the school year over six weeks early — as some states foolishly did — would cheat students out of even more of their education than they’re already losing.

We would have preferred to see this school year extended once it’s safe to resume in-school learning, but the fact is that we can’t be sure it’ll be safe in June. Or July. So it was reasonable for Gov. Henry McMaster and Education Superintendent Molly Spearman to decide that students will finish out the school year with remote learning.

That is a far from adequate way to educate children, but it’s exponentially safer than packing them 30 to a classroom and 80 to a school bus, and it’s worth a lot more than nothing. Critically, the governor and superintendent recognize that some students will need additional help, either through summer programs or catch-up programs when school resumes in the fall.

What’s critical going forward is that they — and our schools, and our legislators — recognize that it’s not just the “special-needs” students they repeatedly referenced during their Wednesday announcement who will need extra help. That’s a term of art in education, and unfortunately this pandemic has left most students with special needs.

Zoom and other online platforms that allow teachers to deliver real-time classes with live student interaction offer the best opportunity to teach most students. But only a quarter of students attend a school where all the teachers are using that technology, not all teachers are good at teaching online, not all students can access online classes, not all students learn well remotely, and a disturbing number of students are skipping classes entirely. So even if you consider that most schools are providing some combination of virtual classes and paper work packets, that’s still only a small portion of students who are receiving those best opportunities.

As Mrs. Spearman acknowledged on Wednesday, all of the disruption means that even the best teachers with the brightest students and the best tools for providing distance learning are sometimes having to pick and choose which of the state-mandated standards to teach to students this year and which to skip.

The result: Few students will finish this school year knowing as much as students in the same grade did a year ago. That means many and probably most students will need remediation — either through the summer or through an extended 2020-21 school year. And that could be even more difficult if infection rates remain high through the summer or if we get a resurgence of the virus in the fall.

The summer timeout provides an opportunity for teachers and administrators to learn lessons from the past six weeks so they can improve how they deliver remote learning if they have to continue that next school year. And it gives them breathing room to consider how they can catch students up.

We are encouraged that Mr. McMaster and Mrs. Spearman are seeking input from experts and other stakeholders and keeping their options open for continuing students’ education through robust summer programs and into the next school year. Now they need to listen to those ideas and chart the best course forward, even if it’s unpopular or difficult.