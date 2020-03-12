Editorial: Trump should suspend tariffs during the coronavirus pandemic

President Donald Trump is promising extraordinary measures to cushion the economic blow from the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. One measure that is not on his list is temporarily suspending the tariffs he imposed on Chinese and other imports. He does not need the permission of Congress to act and should do so immediately
Suspending the tariffs would generate immediate economic savings for American consumers and be a goodwill gesture to China and other trading partners suffering from the economic effects of COVID-19. It might reasonably be expected to result in a reciprocal suspension of foreign tariffs on American goods that would help U.S. exports.
There is no question that quick action is needed to help the economy weather what the World Health Organization has labeled a pandemic. Industrial production in China, our major trading partner, plummeted 80 percent in response to factories closing. The consequences will soon be felt here. Exports from China, many critical to products manufactured here, already fell 20 percent in February.
Mr. Trump’s announcement Wednesday of a 30-day ban on travel from the 26 continental European countries of the Schengen agreement on open borders will have a further downward economic impact, although trade in goods will not be affected. These countries include Germany, where a cabinet minister recently predicted a 70% infection rate for the nation of 83 million, and Italy, where the government has shut down most social and economic activity.
Cancelling the tariffs would help cushion those economic blows.
The disease will affect not only the American economy but the global one because of the world’s great reliance on imports from China. Cancelling the tariffs would help speed the recovery of world trade.
And cancelling the tariffs would help U.S. consumers. The American Action Forum has calculated that Mr. Trump has imposed tariffs on nearly $400 billion of goods imported annually at a cost to U.S. consumers of nearly $80 billion a year. This includes tariffs on goods manufactured in a number of countries besides China.
The suspension of tariffs has already been urged by Harvard professor Kenneth Rogoff, an expert on international financial crises, and by the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal, among others.
The burden of Mr. Trump’s tariffs was relatively minor during the rapid economic expansion of his first two years in office. But economic growth has cooled off and the coronavirus pandemic may be enough to tip us into recession. That would make the tariffs more burdensome.
Temporarily suspending the tariffs does not mean that Mr. Trump needs to give up his demands for Chinese trade reforms. He can resume his trade pressure on China when the economic effects of the pandemic have run their course. There is even the possibility that by showing goodwill through a temporary ceasefire in the trade war, and being prepared to reimpose the tariffs if no further progress is made, Mr. Trump might achieve his trade objectives more easily when talks resume.
President Trump should seize the opportunity to change the international dialogue and help the American consumer by suspending the tariffs.