Editorial: Today we're paying for SC Legislature's refusal to fund essential services

We’ve heard this story more times than we can count. The Legislature guts a critical government program, and then the crisis comes because that program wasn’t able to do its job.

Dam inspections get delayed because there aren’t enough people to do them, and the rains come, and the floodwaters crash through the dams. College budgets are slashed, and tuition skyrockets, driving students further into debt or out of school. Public school funding is slowed, and class sizes shoot up, and learning suffers. Prison staffs are slashed, and prisoners recognize the situation. A riot breaks out, and inmates die because there aren’t enough guards to get the situation under control. We can’t pay enough to hire enough social workers, and more vulnerable children are abused and neglected and die because they’re not being adequately monitored.

But never has the price been as high as what we could pay for the Legislature’s refusal to adequately fund our state’s public-health program. As The Post and Courier’s Thad Moore, Stephen Hobbs and Tony Bartelme report in today’s paper, a once-robust plan to respond to a pandemic withered away after the Legislature slashed funding for infectious-disease control during the Great Recession and then never restored it. Today, the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s public-health workforce is one of the most diminished in the nation, with 20 percent fewer people working in the infectious-disease division than before the recession, even as our population has increased by more than 10 percent.

Now, to be clear: We would be facing a disturbing number of deaths and illnesses and a deep drop-off of our economy even if the infectious-disease division were fully staffed. After all, we’ve seen those same problems in states that didn’t slash public-health funding.

But there’s good reason to believe it wouldn’t be as bad — and that the rebound would be faster. That’s because our infectious-disease experts play two crucial roles: First, they prepare for pandemics — writing up detailed plans, conducting drills multiple times a year and constantly updating those plans so we have the best possible response when we do have a pandemic. Second, they provide the contact-tracing that has been the centerpiece of infectious-disease control for the past century. That’s the component that DHEC had to abandon early on, and that we have to restart and expand before we can re-open our economy.

Certainly, the Legislature had to reduce spending during the recession; revenue dried up, and raising taxes would have made things worse. But lawmakers didn’t have to make across-the-board cuts. They could have, and should have, prioritized state services and eliminated the optional ones in order to fully (or more fully) fund the essential ones.

And since the recession ended, lawmakers have generally continued the fund-everything-and-add-new-stuff approach, rather than concentrating our limited resources on critical services.

They’ve also continued to dole out tax cuts and rebates and refused to make changes to the tax structure that would adapt it to changes in the economy over the past half century, to enable it to better weather the next downturn — the one we’re in right now.

The problem was exacerbated because the health side of DHEC — an agency designed to protect public health by recognizing the role the environment plays in it — long ago took a backseat to the environment: Governors appointed more and more board members who were focused on the environment — either protecting it or, in too many cases, protecting industry from environmental regulations — and fewer with any interest in public health; as a result, the same shift occurred with the agency’s leadership, and so with its funding.

So today, South Carolinians pay the price, with more deaths, more severe illnesses and a longer economic slow-down than we would have faced if our public-health program had started off up to speed.