Editorial: To make SC safe, cover your mouth and nose, not your eyes, ears and mind

To see how seriously South Carolina is taking the novel coronavirus, look past the people at the grocery store who aren’t masked and the people at restaurants and bars who are yelling insults at people who are masked, and consider a smattering of images from this newspaper over the past few days:

The people marching shoulder to shoulder through Charleston on Sunday to protest police violence, half or more with faces fully visible. The people standing too closely in line to vote in Tuesday’s primaries, as many faces uncovered as covered. State Rep. Nancy Mace, maskless, high-fiving her primary victory in a restaurant full of unmasked supporters.

In short: not seriously enough.

It’s as if we’ve decided it’s impossible to prevent it, so we’re just going to pretend it doesn’t exist. That is, if we ever acknowledge it to start with.

And the results are completely predictable: COVID-19 cases are reaching record highs nearly every day, even as the total number of weekly tests has held steady for six weeks. The rate of positive test results keeps spiking — from a four-week average of less than 4% two weeks ago to more than 10% today. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 jumped 6% in one day this week; COVID patients still occupy less than 5% of hospital beds statewide, but hospital capacity had reached 75% or higher in 12 counties by the first of the week.

Day upon day upon day without a slowdown in the rate of spread of the virus prompted DHEC, the S.C. Hospital Association, the S.C. Medical Association and the S.C. Office of Rural Health to issue a joint statement Wednesday citing “rapidly growing medical evidence that the use of face masks along with social distancing can greatly reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus in public spaces” and urging all South Carolinians to “save the lives of our fellow residents by practicing physical social distancing and properly using face masks.”

It prompted state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell to declare that she was “more concerned about COVID-19 in South Carolina than I ever have been before.” And to remind us that there are two main tools available to stop the spread: social distancing and wearing a mask.

It prompted Gov. Henry McMaster to drill down on every South Carolinian’s “social responsibility” of “not becoming infected and not infecting others … by wearing masks, wearing shields, keeping your social distance, avoiding confined crowds.” It prompted him to declare that “There’s a lot of stupid floating around out there, a lot of reckless and careless activity.”

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Unfortunately, it didn’t prompt Mr. McMaster to take the obvious step to fight the epidemic of stupid and reckless and careless and order people to wear masks in public. Not even the people who probably pose one of the greatest risks to the public, and to the ability of our state’s economy to rebound: restaurant employees.

Instead, he doubled down on the nonsensical claim that he can’t make people wear masks, because we don’t have enough police to enforce such a mandate, and even if we did, people could dodge it by putting on their masks when police show up.

That’s like saying we can’t have speed limits because we don’t have enough police officers to enforce them, and even if we did, people could put on brakes when they see a police officer.

It completely misses the point that the primary purpose of laws is not to produce arrests. Arrests are made only when a law fails in its primary purpose, which is to set clear guidelines for the vast majority of people who obey the law just because it’s the law. It’s to show people what is acceptable and expected behavior. And what isn’t. It’s to change social norms.

We have to change the social norms in South Carolina. If we do not, the infection rate will increase even faster. Even more people will die. Our tourism-based economy will not rebound. And this virus will disrupt our lives for even longer.

We don’t take issue with Mr. McMaster’s contention that he couldn’t keep large portions of our economy closed forever. He doesn’t need to — assuming we can overcome this epidemic of stupid and careless and reckless. He can do more than anyone else in this state to help us overcome that epidemic, by making employee masking a condition of allowing restaurants to remain open.

Until he’s willing to face up to his responsibility and lead, the rest of us have to take on even more responsibility, to protect ourselves and others, and to persuade others to do the same, by staying home as much as possible, keeping our distance in public, washing our hands thoroughly and frequently and, yes, by wearing our masks whenever we’re in public.