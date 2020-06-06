Editorial: Time to reassess 'fairness' in coronavirus-interrupted SC school year

Why do S.C. taxpayers spend billions of dollars a year to provide teachers and classrooms and textbooks and everything that goes with it for 780,000 students?

Is it so we can check the boxes saying little Leila completed first grade and Michael finished high school?

Of course not. It’s so we can make sure that when little Leila finishes first grade she knows everything she needs to know to tackle second grade and then third and fourth and so on. It’s so Michael is prepared to succeed in college or in the workforce once he receives his diploma. It’s so all of our children are able to grow into competent adults who can hold down good jobs and raise families and, yes, pay taxes to support the next generation of little Leilas and Michaels, and our state can flourish.

You wouldn’t know that listening to some S.C. school officials, who have ordered teachers to use “no-fault” or “do-no-harm” grading — to make sure students’ final grades for this school year are no lower than they were before the coronavirus stole a third of their classroom time from them.

These officials worry that during the COVID-19 pandemic, it wouldn’t be “fair” to students to hold them to the standards they would normally be held to.

We worry that it isn’t fair to those students to push them through with less than the foundation they need to continue to the next grade or the next phase of their lives. We worry that what this policy means is that those students who lose not just a third of a year’s worth of class time but also a third of a year’s worth of education will be advanced to the next grade without the knowledge they need to be there. We worry that even a muscular summer school program — available in only some grades and to a small fraction of students — and five extra days of classes at the start of the fall semester won’t make up for those losses.

We aren’t the only critics of the policy that the Charleston County School District, Dorchester 2 and some others have adopted, with the blessing of S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman. But even many critics don’t seem to comprehend the scope of the problem.

Some complain that giving students a bye is unfair to the students who continued to do their work when classes moved to Zoom or paperwork packets. One teacher complained to The Post and Courier’s Jenna Schiferl that since teachers have to throw out the grade on an assignment if it would lower the student’s average, “the student literally did it for no outcome.”

Let’s just think for a moment about what’s being said here. Allowing other students to advance without getting the education we promised them is somehow unfair to the students who actually got the education they need? The fact that the grade wasn’t recorded means a student did an assignment “for no outcome”? Was there no educational value in the assignment? And if not, why was it given?

We realize that the pandemic has turned everybody’s lives upside down. That it’s been emotionally draining on many people. That far too many children have at best spotty access to the high-speed internet service that’s essential to access the best substitute we can offer for in-class education — and that even our best is no substitute for the real thing. And so some allowances must be made.

We realize that children who are held back a year are more likely to receive an inadequate education and even drop out of school than those who are not. But we also realize that students who aren’t prepared to move on to the next grade are far more likely to drop out than those who are.

There’s nothing new about this idea that going to school is punishment. The schools certainly didn’t create this mindset, but they enable it. And they have to lead the way in overcoming it. And all of us have to follow. Until we truly accept the fact that education is an incredible opportunity that children in some parts of the world can only dream of, South Carolina will never reach its potential.