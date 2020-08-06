Editorial: Time to decouple excess drinking from coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Henry McMaster and others have talked a lot about how the mixture of alcohol with the novel coronavirus in bars and nightclubs is driving a surge in COVID-19 infections among young people.

But the combination also can be dangerous at home. There, the inhibition-lowering and logic-depressing qualities of alcohol aren’t likely to get you infected — unless you invite friends or strangers over to drink with you — but they do reduce your ability to fight off the coronavirus if you contract it while sober.

Perhaps worse, the pandemic-induced stress, isolation and boredom are increasing alcohol consumption — which can create problems of its own if it becomes excessive, from a laundry list of chronic diseases to domestic violence and child abuse and neglect — and the fact that the one is causing the other raises all sorts of red flags about unhealthy alcohol use.

As Josh Smith, an associate professor and the clinical director for the Center for Drug and Alcohol Programs at MUSC, told The Post and Courier’s Dave Infante: “People are stressed out. If they develop a habit of drinking to cope, that by itself ... really is predictive of more problems.”

Mr. Infante reports that for the period from March 15 through June 30, S.C. alcohol sales jumped 27% from the previous year. Sales data and poll results show similar trends nationally, with particularly disturbing indications of an uptick in binge drinking.

It was easy to understand why state and local officials wanted to make sure people they ordered to stay home had ample access to alcohol — recall the legendary “bread and circuses” strategy of Roman emperors to keep their people fat and happy to prevent revolts. And clearly people who wanted to drink would have found a way to buy alcohol regardless of what government did.

But declaring liquor stores “essential businesses” — as Charleston and other cities did when they issued stay-at-home orders and Gov. McMaster did when he didn’t include them on his closed-businesses list — sent a clear message that consuming alcohol is a reasonable and expected response to the pandemic. That drinking is an obvious and even necessary thing to do when we’re bored or isolated or stressed out.

We can’t turn back the clock, but after promoting that coupling, governments need to take an active role in helping break the link between COVID-19 and increased alcohol consumption, particularly since we could be dealing with COVID-19 for several more months. They also need to step up their efforts to provide resources for people who have adopted unhealthy alcohol-consumption habits during the pandemic.

Meantime, if you’re among the quarter of Americans who are drinking more, we urge you to confront your behavior and get help — from a spouse, a relative, a friend, a professional if necessary — to reverse it. The same is true, by the way, if you’re overeating or smoking more or using illegal drugs more (or for the first time) or exercising less.

COVID-19 is a very real public health threat. But it’s not the only one. And long after we have a vaccine to protect us from the virus, we will still have cirrhosis, obesity and other life-shortening consequences of our pandemic excesses.