Editorial: This year's National Preservation Month may be more important than ever

We’re often as indifferent as the next person whenever a good cause attaches its name to a particular day, week or month of the year. But this month, we urge everyone to remember and reflect on historic preservation and even participate in an event this May, which is National Preservation Month.
We say this for many reasons.
First, Charleston has played a special leadership role in what has become a national movement not only to preserve old buildings but to create better communities. In fact, a major milestone of this story was largely obscured by the lethal peak of COVID-19 in April.
On April 21, 1920, Susan Pringle Frost invited a few dozen like-minded Charlestonians to a meeting to discuss saving the endangered Joseph Manigault House. They formed the Society for Preservation of Old Dwellings, now known as the Preservation Society of Charleston — the nation’s oldest community-based preservation group.
One month later, the group bought the endangered house, which is now preserved and run by the Charleston Museum at 350 Meeting St. But that success is only a small slice of the legacy, and the society has several online events scheduled to tell its story and continue its important advocacy work.
The second reason this preservation month is particularly important is because many preservation groups face financial struggles much like other businesses, nonprofits and governments during this pandemic. As reporter Adam Parker noted, Drayton Hall President and CEO Carter Hudgins has used the word “catastrophic” to describe that historical site’s lack of income during what are normally its busiest months.
It’s just one of many historical and cultural sites struggling from a loss of paying visitors; even those lucky enough to secure emergency help through the federal Paycheck Protection Program are hurting. Tracey Todd, CEO of Middleton Place Foundation, told Mr. Parker that April is “hands down, the most important month of the year,” adding: “We’ve lost it. This is unprecedented.”
And the third reason is the significant role the historic preservation movement is playing in the city’s future.
The Historic Charleston Foundation helped the city pay for its recent Dutch Dialogues process that took a holistic look at strategies that Charleston should consider for adapting to heavier rains, rising seas and more serious storms. On Wednesday, the foundation led an online forum to help explain the Army Corps of Engineers’ $1.75 billion plan for a protective sea wall around the historic peninsula.
The proposed structure, along with its pumps, gates, breakwater and other measures, ultimately could decide how well Charleston — and not just its 18th and 19th century buildings but also those built in the past few years — survives into the future. “It’s a huge opportunity for us as a community,” Foundation CEO Winslow Hastie told participants. “It is key that we engage at this point in time.”
The dimension of the proposed sea wall project poses a challenge many magnitudes greater than the one a century ago — saving a Federal period house threatened by a gas station. But it shows how historic preservation has grown from a niche idea to a mainstream movement central to the city’s identity. And it shows how the movement has always been as much about our future as our past.