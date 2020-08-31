Editorial: This Labor Day, you can make life a lot worse for all of us. Or not.

COVID-19 infections have fallen in South Carolina in large part because of the mask requirements approved by city and county councils that cover 40% of the state’s population (more actually, if you think about where people spend their days, rather than simply where they live).

The total number of positive tests recorded each day has been mostly on a steady downward trend; a slight uptick this weekend gives us pause. But the rate of positive tests is down and the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths also are falling. And DHEC reported last week that over the five weeks since mask mandates were imposed, daily infection numbers have dropped by 43% in the communities with the mandates — while the number increased by 1% in the rest of the state.

But as important as the mask requirements are, they aren’t the only reason for the improvement. Our infection rates started rising dramatically right after the first big holiday weekend of the summer, Memorial Day, then spiked after another big party holiday, Independence Day. Even with mask mandates starting around the same time, we’ve only recently gotten past that double-whammy of infection.

So thank goodness we don’t have another super-spreader holiday weekend coming up.

Oh. Right. The last big summer bash is just days away.

That means we have two choices.

We can decide it’s time for another round of summer revelry — stripping off the masks and packing onto beaches we can find, gathering at backyard cookouts with far too many friends and neighbors, drinking and dancing the night away at crowded house parties.

We won’t have to worry about Gov. Henry McMaster shutting down any businesses when the infection rates inevitably climb 10 days later. He has decided, not unreasonably, that he won’t do that again. Unfortunately, he has also decided, unreasonably, that he won’t require everybody to wear masks in public either.

But we’ll still see dramatically unpleasant results, because unlike July, when a lot of life was on pause, much has reopened, if only provisionally.

Many school districts, including Charleston County’s, are using the number and rate of local infections as a key determinate for allowing students back in classrooms. The ones that have already welcomed students back to in-person classes by the time the post-Labor Day spike begins very likely will shut down, or at least not allow any more students in the buildings.

Ditto the colleges that haven’t invited students back onto campus. The ones that already are hosting students, meantime, are ready to kick them out if infections go up too much.

Not worried about schools and colleges? Our restaurants could suffer even more from another spike. Mr. McMaster allowed them to reopen in June, but many are struggling, because they can’t make a living on takeout, and most people still don’t feel safe dining in. The higher the infection rate, the less safe they feel.

So we’ll continue to stay at home and wait for the numbers to come back down, and then we can start working our way back to normal again … just in time for the Halloween surge, and then Thanksgiving, and then Christmas and New Year.

It doesn’t have to be this way. We have another choice.

We can be mindful that after a month of declining numbers, COVID-19 is still killing too many South Carolinians, our hospitals are still at roughly 80% of capacity, infections are skyrocketing at the one major S.C. college campus that’s open, our restaurants remain on life support, Charleston’s tourism economy is struggling, and we still don’t have a vaccine.

With all that in mind, we can keep our distance and our masks, enjoy small, safe gatherings with family, or simply take time to relax. And then … we can send the kids back to school on Tuesday. Let the college campuses come slowly and carefully back to life. Let our restaurants recover and tourists start to believe South Carolina is a place where it’s safe to spend time. And let our lives start moving back to normal.