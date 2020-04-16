Editorial: The pandemic pain worsens. Here's how we find our way out

The news of the coronavirus pandemic seems to pulse in waves of hope and despair: Social distancing is working, and our nation’s death toll could come in well under projections; a mind-boggling 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, and 22 million have done so during the past month. In South Carolina, 58,613 filed jobless claims last week, 268,614 in the past month.
Some protesters and politicians are seizing on these realities to urge a rapid loosening of restrictions, and there’s no question we’re all growing weary of our new normal. But we can’t get rid of COVID-19 by pretending it’s no longer a lethal threat, and decisions must be guided by science and public health experts, not by any of the increasingly loud noises surrounding them. A premature reopening is almost guaranteed to force another shutdown — and much deeper economic pain than we would see otherwise.
Many are seeking that safe and expeditious path forward. President Trump has formed a task force on reopening the economy that includes U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, both R-S.C., but his new guidance acknowledges that states will play a big role. Gov. Henry McMaster is considering South Carolina’s next best moves, and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg outlined his three-step plan for recovery Thursday evening, a plan that hinges on more testing and contact tracing not currently in place.
Meanwhile, the nation’s economy is essentially frozen, with industrial output set to decline at its steepest rate in 70 years; retail sales fell by 9% in March, the biggest one-month drop in 28 years. Small businesses are shuttering even as the federal government provided billions of dollars to keep them afloat while so many of us stay home.
So it’s not shocking that a backlash is emerging. State Rep. Jonathon Hill, an Upstate Republican, sent out a fundraising email and petition urging Gov. McMaster to “put an end to this unconstitutional shutdown and give people their lives back.” News flash to Rep. Hill: Gov. McMaster wants to save lives, the economy won’t spring back just because he tells it to, and there’s nothing unconstitutional about temporary emergency restrictions during a pandemic.
In fact, Gary Cohn, President Trump’s former economic adviser, said on “CBS This Morning” that the recovery won’t be triggered by anything a politician says.
“The ultimate decision to reopen businesses are made by the businesses themselves. They’re the ones that shut down first. And businesses are responsible ... for their employees, but they’re equally responsible for their clients and their customers,” he said. “We’re going to have to take our cues from the disease itself.”
On Wednesday, Medical University of South Carolina President Dr. David Cole and his top aides held a news conference to explain their thinking on the path forward, which they said will depend on testing capabilities not likely to be widely available for at least a month.
The COVID-19 caseload peak is expected in South Carolina by early May, with a slow decline into June. The good news from MUSC is that the infection rate in South Carolina has been far lower than in New York, and our hospital system believes it has the capacity to handle the peak, with beds and intensive care units to spare.
But Dr. Cole noted that it’s not time to end social distancing because that could lead to a new spike in cases. MUSC presented data taken from cellphone movements showing that South Carolinians may be relaxing before they should. We all must exercise more care in the coming weeks.
Getting back to normal will be slow, hard work, and Dr. Cole said the timing will depend on far more widespread testing and contact tracing — to identify and isolate those who have come into contact with an infected person. It’s also important to develop a plan that factors health risks into reopening businesses, including continued social distancing, and ensuring that those most vulnerable to COVID-19 are protected.
Mayor Tecklenburg made many of the same points to City Council Thursday evening, which isn’t surprising since he regularly talks to Dr. Cole. The mayor also included a quote from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — a quote we all should keep in mind: “The virus makes the timeline.”