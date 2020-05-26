Editorial: The hunger curve isn't falling as the pandemic drags on

South Carolina is gradually returning to normal as businesses reopen, traffic increases and more of us venture out. But one important thing has not changed: There are as many people as ever seeking help to ensure they get enough to eat.
That’s important to keep in mind, because while the many nonprofits and churches across the Charleston region have rallied to meet the demand so far, no one knows how much longer their outsize efforts will need to continue. It could be weeks or many more months.
It’s not just the spike in demand from layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts that has posed a challenge to groups such as the Lowcountry Food Bank, along with its roughly 300 affiliated nonprofits and churches that help distribute free food across South Carolina’s 10 coastal counties.
Just as COVID-19 has caused a cascading series of problems in other areas of American life, the pandemic also has led to significantly higher costs to acquire food as grocery stores have had less to donate to the food bank. “We’ve all purchased more food from the grocery store than we ever have because we’re not eating out,” said Pat Walker, the food bank’s CEO.
Not only has the bank had to purchase more items to make up for that shortage, but the price of some items, particularly beef and other proteins, remains near record highs. The Lowcountry Food Bank already has spent more than $1 million this year to purchase food, up from about $300,000 at this point last year.
Meanwhile, the distribution has become more challenging as people try to do the right thing and remain a safe distance apart. Nonprofits and pantries that once let residents pick items that they would like from a common area now have to distribute everything in prepackaged cardboard boxes — dozens of pallets of which are stored in the food bank’s Azalea Drive headquarters. “We’ve had to change our entire business model,” Ms. Walker said. The only upside has been that milk and some fresh produce have been more plentiful.
The Lowcountry Food Bank is one of 200 that together distribute food in every county in the United States. During most previous disasters, these banks have been able to rally to help another in need, but the withering impact of the pandemic has left all 200 of them in a similar stressed state. And while some nonprofit partners, such as the Humanities Foundation, have helped to increase their distributions, about 10%-15% of the food bank’s partners have had to shut down because of the added complexity and risk.
The news isn’t all grim. The food bank has more volunteers to package food than it can safely accept while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. And its support from the community’s big donors, foundations and others has remained robust so far.
But as the demand remains high, so do uncertainty and anxiety about what comes next. Ms. Walker has led the Lowcountry Food Bank for more than eight years, roughly doubling the size of its operation during that time. She is a veteran of previous disasters such as hurricanes, but this one is different.
“We’re great at disaster response, ... but this is just like it’s going on and it’s going on, and it doesn’t look like there’s an end in sight,” she said. “The need has continued to increase.”
The curve of COVID-19 cases might have flattened, but the food bank’s workload has not. The current challenge is to ensure children who normally would attend summer camps receive healthy meals during the summer months. It’s a critical need.
As long as unemployment remains high and the coronavirus is a public health threat, many will feel insecure about where their next meal will come from. We all should keep that in mind and consider helping however we can.