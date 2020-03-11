Editorial: The coronavirus gets more serious in SC. Here's what to do

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic Wednesday, underscoring the need to take precautions to avoid becoming a statistic.
Planning is a smart and reasonable response to the threat of COVID-19 (or any threat, for that matter). Panic is not.
Here in South Carolina, leaders must develop strategies and prepare for difficult decisions that might need to be made if COVID-19 spreads here as it has in other states and countries. We have reason for both hope and concern on that front.
The concern stems from whether the state Department of Health and Environmental Control is staying sufficiently ahead of the curve. Post and Courier reporters Tony Bartelme and Glenn Smith noted that the agency has not acknowledged the state is in the early stages of a pandemic as defined by its own official disease plan — a plan that says a pandemic should be declared when widespread outbreaks take place internationally and within the United States, including cases in South Carolina.
Fortunately, their report advised what local hospitals can do — and are doing in some cases — to prepare for COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC’s state epidemiologist, said Monday there’s no reason at this time to cancel any public events, and Charleston city officials are consulting regularly with DHEC and other medical leaders on that question.
Any decision to postpone or cancel events would certainly be a difficult one and could have harmful economic effects on many businesses and individuals. Organizers of the Cooper River Bridge Run, which attracts tens of thousands of people, prominently note on its website that they are staying in contact with medical and governmental officials. The Flowertown Festival in Summerville brings in a mass of humanity the same weekend. So far, both shows will go on.
Protective steps such as self-isolation and canceling large gatherings have already occurred elsewhere in an attempt to delay and lower the outbreak’s peak, and that in turn will ease the crush on hospitals and reduce the total number of cases. At least some local leaders are mindful of lessons from the nation’s last great pandemic, the Spanish Flu of 1918. Specifically, they know a 2007 paper in the official journal of the National Academy of Sciences found that cities that intervened earlier in that crisis had significantly lower pneumonia and influenza deaths. St. Louis, which acted quickly to ban public gatherings, didn’t see its death rate climb above 100 per 100,000 residents. Philadelphia, which did not act until about three weeks after its first case, saw a spike of 250 deaths per 100,000 residents. St. Louis saw a second spike of deaths about two months later (still far lower than Philadelphia’s), only after it relaxed its ban on public gatherings.
In short, so-called social distancing can save lives. As local and state leaders weigh the next steps, here’s what you can do:
• Follow reliable news sources about the coronavirus.
• Wash your hands frequently and deliberately.
• Stop shaking hands.
• Sneeze into your elbow.
• Stay home from work or school if you’re running a fever.
• Don’t panic but prepare for the possibility that you or your children might be told to work from home — or remain at home — for a few weeks. Colleges already are modifying their schedules, and the city of Charleston will run a test Friday by having 10-20 of its employees work from home.
The reality is that if we’re to keep this pandemic from hitting us hard, we might have to take steps early on that might seem like an overreaction to some. Or to put it in terms South Carolinians are more familiar with, a coastal evacuation often must be ordered before the hurricane’s path is clear.