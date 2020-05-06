Editorial: The best option to protect data privacy in a COVID-19 world

Where would we all be during the lockdown without our cellphones, tablets, computers?
These telecommunications devices have knit friends, families and the nation together at a time of enforced physical separation and they have drawn on innovative technologies such as FaceTime and Zoom.
But all of these electronic aids also keep track of where we are, how much we move around, with whom we communicate, where we shop online and for what, and lots of other data about our private lives, including now for many of us our most sensitive medical and financial data. And that raises serious questions about data privacy.
The electronic trails we leave are of great interest to governments, politicians, salespeople and scam artists. What limits should be put on what these nosy folks, busybodies and crooks can learn from our communications?
The pandemic also has highlighted the potential for the use of smartphones in digital contact tracing. Meanwhile, a recent upward revision in COVID-19 deaths is based in part on anonymized tracking data compiled by cellphone service providers. When people go out more, as they have been doing nationwide, they increase their chances of contracting the disease. That’s useful to know.
But the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that police must obtain a warrant from a judge before they ask specifically about where your cellphone was at any time. Before that, all the police had to do was ask your cellphone provider. The rules in this area are rightly changing.
So what should the rules be, and who should enforce them?
Current law may need to be revisited in light of rapidly changing technology. But some privacy advocates are unhappy with current enforcement and want a separate data privacy agency set up within the federal government.
There is an inherent tension between regulation and innovation. Innovation is unlikely to thrive when there is uncertainty about how regulators will react, which calls for great clarity and a well-known playing field. We rely on regulation to preserve our privacy and we rely on innovation to bring us new services.
The conservative American Action Forum offers a convincing argument for a compromise solution that combines the need for a federal framework and the need for states to be involved in data privacy enforcement.
Jennifer Huddleston of the AAF notes that the two main features of the current framework for data privacy are enforcement actions by the Federal Trade Commission and the state attorneys general. The state AGs have been particularly effective over the past several years in getting telecommunications providers to crack down on abusive and intrusive calls by computers from bogus numbers and similar invasions of telephone privacy. Meanwhile, the FTC has a highly competent staff on issues of data privacy and has brought suits against major telecom companies for failing to follow their own promises on restricting the dissemination of cellphone data.
Other options could include much more active use of lawsuits, or in the opposite direction, a new overarching data privacy agency. The lawsuit option of course remains open, but giving the FTC a first crack at the issues greatly reduces the burden on the courts. A new data privacy agency would mean a wholesale revision of the rules with lots of opportunity for confusion and uncertainty.
The best option for protecting data privacy while encouraging innovation is for Congress to keep the law up to date with the technology and rely on the current team of the FTC and the state attorneys general to enforce it.