Editorial: That flu shot is more important than ever this year. It's time to get yours.

We shouldn’t see an awful flu season this year, because the things we’re doing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wearing face coverings, keeping a safe social distance from others, washing our hands and cleaning frequently touched surfaces compulsively and staying home as much as possible, and always when we’re not feeling well, are key components of reducing the spread of influenza.
During an average flu season, nearly 3,000 South Carolinians are hospitalized with the flu, the bulk of them during a period of about 10 weeks. With our hospitals running at 80% of capacity, the last thing they need is a lot of extra ICU patients.
As state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell reminded us recently, one Columbia hospital was so overrun in January 2018 that it had to set up a temporary mobile unit to help with discharging patients when the state had 600 influenza hospitalizations over a single three-week period.
“If we layer COVID-19 on top of the flu as we move into the fall, it’s just another thing we have to anticipate and plan for,” Dr. Bell said. “It’s a reason for us to adopt every possible prevention measure now so that we do not max out our hospital capacity.”
The good news is that we have an additional tool available for the flu that we don’t yet have for COVID-19: a vaccine. It’ll be more important than ever to use that tool this year, not just to protect our hospitals but also to protect ourselves and our loved ones: There’s reason to believe that an influenza infection will catapult us into a higher-risk population for COVID-19 infection — and vice versa.
Although health-care workers know influenza is a serious disease, most Americans don’t take it seriously. In fact, one of the most popular ways to downplay the danger of COVID-19 is to dismiss it as no more serious than the flu. In fact, though, at least 130 South Carolinians died from the flu this year. That’s not a lot compared to the nearly 2,700 who have died from COVID-19 so far this year, which is a reminder that COVID-19 is in fact much more contagious and deadly than the flu. But in any year except 2020, we still would have considered that a lot of deaths.
The flu vaccine is already available at many pharmacies, and should be more widely available with each passing day. Contact your physician or pharmacy or go to vaccinefinder.org to locate a provider. Please go ahead and get your vaccination. The sooner you’re inoculated, the more you’ll be able to protect yourself, your family, our communities and our hospitals.