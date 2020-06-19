Editorial: Telemedicine can provide a lifeline in SC. Expand it now.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed major flaws in South Carolina’s public health system, but it also has exposed an excellent opportunity to improve it.
Black people have been infected at twice the rate of whites and are 2.5 times more likely to die when they have it. That’s because blacks are more likely to suffer from conditions that weaken their resistance than whites, a disparity that reflects decades of limited public health outreach to poor communities, combined with the often prohibitive cost of preventive care.
That must change, and telemedicine, which has expanded rapidly during the pandemic because of the need for social distancing, is proving its powerful potential for expanding health outreach to underserved communities.
South Carolina has made important progress in recent years in developing a telemedicine network covering the state, but the availability of advice — and access to video conferencing — has been an obstacle to reaching patients who need it the most.
The good news is that the state’s Department of Health and Human Services has suspended Medicare rules that reimburse providers at lower rates for telemedicine services than for in-person services.
Paying full price (at Medicaid rates) for telemedicine services removes a big disincentive for doctors to engage in telemedicine.
However, things could be better still: For instance, email, a useful way for patients and doctors to chat, is not covered by Medicaid. That should change.
We urge Health and Human Services to continue its new payment policy as this pandemic emergency fades away. That will bring more medical services to the telemedicine network.
An equally serious obstacle to expanding telemedicine’s reach is that poorer, rural communities across the state often lack access to reliable internet services. Even when it’s available, many residents cannot easily afford it. A widely published estimate puts those without internet services at about 10% of the state’s population, more than 500,000 people.
The report from Gov. Henry McMaster’s accelerateSC task force acknowledges this obstacle: “The lack of a comprehensive broadband system in South Carolina is more evident due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More specifically, the lack of broadband for South Carolina impacts the entire education continuum, availability of telemedicine and telehealth for those in rural communities, and the impact on businesses.”
Fortunately, there is broad and growing agreement in South Carolina — and interest in the state Legislature — on the need to expand broadband.
In his June 10 letter to legislative leaders regarding the state’s coronavirus recovery, Gov. McMaster advocates using up to $250,000 of the state’s $1.9 billion in federal Coronavirus Relief Fund revenue to reimburse the cost of preparing a statewide broadband plan.
Such a plan would identify and prioritize communities where access to broadband has impeded remote learning, remote working and telehealth during this pandemic. That’s an encouraging step, and Congress is looking at potential further help, too.
Even once broadband is more widespread, however, the monthly cost could prove too high for some households, so the state might have to consider creative steps there to ensure broadband is not only available but actually inside as many low-income households as possible.
The state’s focus should be on expanding quality internet coverage that would allow and encourage more residents in more low-income households to learn, work and stay healthy.
Eventually, a click a day might help more than an apple.