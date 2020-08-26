Editorial: Teachers shouldn't be in the classroom if they're exposed to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic became a pandemic because up to 80% of the people infected don’t get sick, so they don’t know they’re infected, and they go about life as usual, merrily spreading COVID-19 to others, some whom will get very sick and die.

That’s why public health officials say it’s essential that we all wear our masks when we’re in public, and stay at least 6 feet away from other people.

It’s also why South Carolina and other states are investing so much money in contact tracing, whereby public health officials try to track down every person who tests positive, convince those who are infected to quarantine for 14 days, even if they feel fine, get the names of their close contacts, and persuade those contacts to quarantine for 14 days, even if they feel fine.

It turns out that buried in the fine print, there’s a giant asterisk next to “quarantine for 14 days": unless you’re an essential worker. If you’re an essential worker who doesn’t have any symptoms, public health guidelines say, you may go back to work; just be careful.

Many businesses and governments have ignored this asterisk and sent employees home after an exposure, no matter how essential their jobs. Businesses that make the news are the ones that don’t even bother telling employees they might have been exposed, so there’s reason to believe that most ignore the asterisk.

But with schools struggling to reopen in-person classes, some districts, and governors, are telling teachers that they still have to go to work if they’re exposed to COVID-19 — so long as they haven’t developed any symptoms. They’ve been urged on by the White House, which issued new guidance last week classifying teachers as “critical infrastructure workers.”

We don’t know of any school districts in South Carolina that have told teachers to come back to work after being exposed to COVID-19. But DHEC’s latest guidance to schools, which predates the White House update, says that teachers who have been exposed but are asymptomatic “may continue to work if it is necessary to maintain school operations and staff limitations exist.”

At the risk of sounding alarmist, this is insane.

We understand that when hundreds of thousands of students and teachers return to S.C. classrooms, some teachers and students will bring COVID-19 to school with them, and some teachers will find themselves within 6 feet of carriers for more than 15 minutes (DHEC’s definition of a “close contact” who should quarantine).

We understand that if those teachers have to quarantine, some schools will have a hard time finding substitutes.

We even understand that, as one epidemiologist told Education Week, it can be safe for teachers who have been exposed to return to the classroom if they wear their masks all the time and maintain their social distance all the time, and if the school has the proper ventilation system, and if everything goes, as she put it, perfectly. Which, however unlikely, is not technically impossible.

But even allowing teachers to ignore the advice of a contact tracer and go back to work, much less ordering them to do that, isn’t just dangerous to everyone they might come in contact with. It’s also the best way we can think of to undermine public confidence in the safety of in-person classroom instruction.

And given how important it is to get kids back into the classroom — not just for their education, but also their mental health and physical safety and for their parents to be able to go to work and earn a living — that’s simply not a risk that any school district in South Carolina should even consider taking. Frankly, it’s not a risk they should even have the option of taking.