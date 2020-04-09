Editorial: Streamline approvals for treatments, vaccines

The novel coronavirus has thrust leaders into a series of predicaments with no clear or simple solutions, such as balancing the need to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19 with the economic carnage resulting from that necessity.
That also is the case with the race to find a treatment for the deadly virus that continues to broaden its reach.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former head of the Food and Drug Administration, authored an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday that urged the FDA to “bet big on treatments for coronavirus” and take steps to speed up normal drug approval times for promising antiviral and antibody therapies.
The FDA has indeed promised to “use every available method to move new treatments to patients as quickly as possible.” That should be done as quickly and safely as possible.
Normally, new drugs must go through lengthy trials on animals and then human volunteers before the FDA evaluates them and their risks. But the urgent need for treatments to prevent and treat COVID-19 simply cannot wait for a full-scale approval process lasting over a year.
Speeding up the approval process for new medicines in these extraordinary times will entail some risks not worth taking in ordinary times. But accelerating the discovery and deployment of tools to fight this enemy could save large numbers of lives in the next few months and help restore the cratering economy.
Among the steps urged by Dr. Gottlieb, who has emerged as a major adviser to federal and state governments on COVID-19, is that senior FDA scientists work directly with companies developing new therapies. This commonsense collaboration would drastically reduce the normal drug approval timeline while ensuring necessary federal oversight.
There already are efforts focused on the antibodies developed by people exposed to the virus, with the hope of developing treatments and a vaccine. Such research takes time, and speeding up that process undoubtedly would save lives.
In a related effort, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a Pentagon think tank, has been working for two years with Duke University to create a temporary immunity that can be administered to military personnel and others who must work during a pandemic. The treatment has been successfully tested on a small number of subjects. If it could be swiftly approved, it could be ready for use in as little as one to two months.
Another promising approach undergoing clinical trials in the Netherlands and elsewhere is a 100-year-old vaccine developed to treat tuberculosis that has been shown to strengthen immune systems against other pathogens. There are other drugs being explored for their ability to help people recover from the COVID-19-induced pneumonia
Once the treatments have been approved by the FDA, a second obstacle will be getting them quickly into doctors’ hands. That also could require cutting red tape.
So will restoring a robust economy.
The evidence is already strong that restrictive rules by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA regarding tests cost Washington State public health officials weeks of critical time after the first COVID-19 case in America occurred in Seattle in mid-January, and led to the rapid spread of the disease.
Philip Howard, a long-time critic of over-officious rules, recommends that Congress create a temporary Recovery Authority to be a central clearinghouse for identifying unnecessary regulations that impede the delivery of health care and the recovery of the economy and make sure that they are removed. It would be a good idea for South Carolina to consider the same.