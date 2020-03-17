Editorial: Shut down SC Legislature, local councils until coronavirus threat passes

Even on a quiet legislative day when the agenda is limited, scores of lobbyists, state employees and visitors swarm the Statehouse lobby between the House and the Senate chambers. On a busy day, hundreds can pack in cheek to jowl, monitoring the proceedings and waiting for an opportunity to press their case with legislators.

Dozens crowd into cramped committee rooms when legislative panels take public testimony or just debate bills.

The atmosphere during the January-to-May legislative session is hardly conducive to the social distancing that public-health experts say all of us need to practice until the coronavirus threat subsides.

Yet that atmosphere — that freedom for citizens to talk face to face with their lawmakers, to try to convince them of this or that — is essential to the business of governing in a free society. Livestreaming legislative sessions, as the House and Senate now do all the time, and committee and subcommittee meetings, as is done some of the time, is simply not an adequate substitute.

The same is true for city and county councils, school boards and other public bodies that meet on a regular basis. Although conference calls such as the one the Charleston City Council held on Monday to declare a state of emergency are acceptable for actual emergencies, they are not acceptable for routine business — even routine business during a pandemic.

Monday’s Charleston meeting underscored the challenges of holding a public meeting via conference call: The call accepted only 99 participants, so some who wanted to listen in couldn’t. And some participants failed to mute their phones, so the proceeding was interrupted at times by jazz music, background chatter and a crying baby. When council members got fed up by noise from a ringing phone, they all agreed to hang up and dial back a minute later.

So we applaud the state Senate’s decision to clear its calendar on Tuesday of everything except a contingency spending bill for the fiscal year that begins July 1 and an urgently needed measure to ensure the Department of Health and Environmental Control has the money it needs to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, to urge members of the public to stay away but allow them in, and then to adjourn for the remainder of the week. We also applaud the House’s plan to return early from furlough Thursday for a one-day session to move the $45 million emergency appropriation on to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

After that, lawmakers need to go away.

For how long? We don’t know. At least a couple of weeks, probably a month, perhaps longer. Perhaps they will have to return on a very limited basis before it’s safe and responsible to allow unrestricted public access. But except for matters that are both essential and urgent — and no, that doesn’t even include reforming Santee Cooper or approving an education package or raising salaries for teachers or anyone else — the Legislature should shut down.

Lawmakers can easily extend their session by a month (or more) past the May 14 adjournment date to make up for taking off a month now. Which they should do.

Simply put, routine business for the General Assembly — and for other legislative bodies — needs to come to an end until it is both safe and responsible to invite the public to gather in large numbers to participate.