Editorial: Several SC voting changes would be helpful. This one is essential.

There’s no good reason voters shouldn’t be able to drop their absentee ballots in monitored lock boxes without having to go inside their county election office or rely on the mail. To the contrary: With COVID-19 infections still out of control in South Carolina and lingering questions about the reliability of the always-unpredictable Postal Service, it’s crazy not to allow voters that option, as some counties have in previous elections.

So it was disappointing that the Senate rejected a proposal this month to let election officials use drop boxes again this year. Perhaps even more disappointing was the fact that it was defeated because Senate Republicans voted unanimously against it.

It was also disappointing that Senate Democrats voted unanimously for a ridiculous proposal to require the Department of Motor Vehicles to forward election officials the names of newly registered voters within 24 hours starting on Oct. 6, even though people who wait that late to register aren’t eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 election. Just as there was no good reason for thinking people to reject the drop-box proposal, there was no good reason for thinking people to support this one.

While it’s routine to see elected officials in Washington surrendering their brains to party leaders, party-line votes are actually rare in the state Senate (and they constitute only a small fraction of votes in the S.C. House), so it was both troubling and surprising to see senators resort to such tactics all six times Democrats offered amendments to H.5305.

Fortunately, Democrats dropped their lock-step voting to join Republicans in unanimously approving a GOP plan that allows all registered voters to cast absentee ballots in this fall’s election and gives election officials extra time to count those ballots. Although several other changes would improve the voting process without compromising its integrity, those are the ones that are essential to ensure no one has to step outside of their COVID comfort zone to vote.

It’s now up to the House to approve the legislation when the full Legislature returns to Columbia Tuesday for a special two-week session.

We’d like to see that legislation include the lock-box provision, along with another measure backed by the State Election Commission: eliminating the requirement that absentee votes returned by mail include the signature of a “witness,” which election officials say they never check. We’d also like to see all the changes made permanent, rather than applying only to the Nov. 3 election.

We support these additional reforms not because their absence would make voting dangerous but because, like restricting which registered voters can cast an absentee ballot, there was never a good reason to require the witness signature, or to prohibit monitored drop boxes.

Contrary to what some Republicans would have you believe, these changes are not an invitation to fraud. (And contrary to what some Democrats would have you believe, the changes rejected by the Senate are not essential to allow people to vote safely during the pandemic.)

Unfortunately, as the party-line voting in the Senate reminds us, practically everything about the voting process has taken on partisan baggage that is unrelated to reality, and election officials need the green-light as soon as possible to prepare for absentee voting for all.

So the House must make sure that whatever it passes can get to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk within days, even if that means settling for the incomplete but essential reforms the Senate has approved.